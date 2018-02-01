Rialto Chatter: Will 'Despacito' Singer Luis Fonsi Join the Cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE?

Will Luis Fonsi, THE VOICE behind 2017's infectious hit, 'Despacito' take on the role of Judas in the upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar Live?

Michael Riedel of the New York Post is reporting that following a performance at Clive Davis' annual Grammy party, Fonsi is being considered for the role by none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber himself.

Sources tell Riedel that the composer was impressed with the singer's vocal chops and charisma.

So will Fonsi step into Judas' iconic shoes? Stay tuned!

The "Jesus Christ Superstar" album hit #1 on the Billboard charts and made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen.as Judas. It was nominated for five Tonys, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer.

Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theatre and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. There have been many revivals of "Jesus Christ Superstar" over the 46 years since its debut, including 2000 and 2012 Broadway versions that each earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. The 1973 film was directed by Oscar winner Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley.

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!" will be produced by Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Zadan/Meron Productions.





