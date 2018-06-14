Revival Cast Recording of CAROUSEL is Busting Out on Streaming Services Today!

The new cast recording for the Tony Award-winning revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel is available now on all digital and streaming platforms. A CD edition of the album will also be available in stores on Friday, July 13.

The 14-song set includes the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classics "You'll Never Walk Alone," "June Is Bustin' Out All Over" and "If I Loved You" in a collection described by Time Magazine as the best musical of the century, saying that Rodgers & Hammerstein "set the standard for the 20th-century musical, and this show features their most beautiful score and the most skillful and affecting example of their musical storytelling."



The album will be available in stores on Friday, July 13. Pre-order your copy of the album today here.



Now playing at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), Carousel is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by 2018 Tony Award winner Justin Peck. Carousel began preview performances on Wednesday, February 28 and officially opened on Thursday, April 12.



Carousel is the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 Broadway season. The recipient of 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, the celebrated revival has also received five 2018 Drama Desk Awards including Best Actress in a Musical (Jessie Mueller), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez), Best Choreography (Justin Peck), Best Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick), and Best Fight Choreography (Steve Rankin); three 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Choreography (Justin Peck), Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez), and Outstanding Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick); and a 2018 Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.



The cast for this first new production in over 20 years is led by 2018 Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Tony Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nominee Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, and 2018 Tony Award nominee Renée Fleming, in her first appearance in a Broadway musical, as Nettie Fowler. They are joined by 2018 Tony Award-winner Lindsay Mendez as Carrie Pipperidge, 2018 Tony Award nominee Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin, John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, and Brittany Pollack as Louise.



The creative team of this new production of Carousel includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner, and 2018 Tony Award nominee Ann Roth (Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nominee Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nominee Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nominee Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), and Andy Einhorn (Musical Supervision and Direction).



Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless musical Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score that features some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss, and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama and would captivate theatergoers for generations to come.



Carousel played its world premiere on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on April 19, 1945, and received unanimous raves. Brooks Atkinson in The New York Times called Carousel "nothing less than a masterpiece." John Chapman of the Daily News proclaimed it "the finest musical play I have ever seen."



The Hollywood Reporter described this current production as "a magnificently sung revival that breathes new pulsing new life into this shimmering masterwork," while the Wall Street Journal exclaimed, "Voice for voice, I've never heard a better-sung revival of a golden-age musical."

