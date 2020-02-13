Review Roundup: Tony Kushner Adapts THE VISIT at The National Theatre

The Visit plays on the Olivier Stage at The National Theatre. Based on the play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt adapted by Tony Kushner, original English version by Maurice Valency. Read the reviews!

In the town of Slurry, New York, post-war recession has bitten. Claire Zachanassian, improbably beautiful and impenetrably terrifying, returns to her hometown as the world's richest woman. The locals hope her arrival signals a change in their fortunes, but they soon realise that prosperity will only come at a terrible price.

Friedrich Dürrenmatt's visionary revenge play is transported into mid-20th century America by Tony Kushner (Angels in America). Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things, This House) directs Lesley Manville (The Phantom Thread, Long Day's Journey into Night) as the ruthless heiress and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) as her former love.

Troy Alexander, Charlotte Asprey, Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Bethan Cullinane, Paul Dodds, Richard Durden, Ian Drysdale, Michael Elcock, Paul Gladwin, Mona Goodwin, Garrick Hagon, Liz Izen, Sara Kestelman, Joshua Lacey, Simon Markey, Louis Martin, Kevin Mathurin, Alex Mugnaioni, Joseph Mydell, Stuart Nunn, Simon Startin, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker, Flo Wilson and Nicholas Woodeson complete the cast.

Set design by Vicki Mortimer and costume design by Moritz Junge. The lighting design is by Paule Constable, movement direction by Aletta Collins, composition by Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti and music direction by Malcolm Edmonstone.

Ben Brantley, The New York Times: While Jeremy Herrin's three-and-a-half-hour production suffers from terminal bloat, it is undeniably blessed in its leading old lady, whom Manville shapes as a couture-crafted entity beyond good and evil. When she declares, "I am a myth," you aren't about to argue with her.

Patrick Marmion, The Daily Mail: Kushner loves the sound of his own voice and, to be fair, I quite like it, too. Which is lucky, as he's added more than an hour and a half to Durrenmatt's two hours, shoehorning in meditations on suffering, sexuality, money, justice, religion, progress and more. In some ways it's a miracle it's only three hours and 40 minutes long (luckily there are two intervals). But there is some really meaty writing, with Manville's diva firing off deliciously cruel one-liners. 'You look like you swallowed a hat box' was one of my favourites. However, you need to be very much wide awake and up for something deep and meaningful. Nod off and you're lost. My tip would be to focus on Manville's bone-chilling turn as Claire Zachanassian. A veteran of a Hamburg whorehouse, she's a terrifying, seven-times-married mix of Mae West and Bette Davis, saved by a rich industrialist.

