Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In on BERNHARDT/HAMLET on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Co. presents the world premiere Broadway production of Bernhardt/Hamlet, opening on Broadway tonight.

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer, "one of the finest classical actresses of her generation" (The Telegraph), brings the legendary leading lady to life.

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand" with Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: One wonders wonder whether Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful run for the presidency played a role in the development of "Bernhardt/Hamlet." There is an obvious connection between the hostility faced by both Bernhardt and Clinton as they ventured into traditionally male territory. "Bernhardt/Hamlet" is an inspired, timely and interesting idea for a play - if only it had been better executed.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Perhaps everyone was worried that would have limited the play's appeal, rendering it nerdy and overly Shakespearean. Come on, it's only the greatest play, ever. I say it would only have deepened its truths, and it would have freed McTeer in the process.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: But for all of Bernhardt/Hamlet's limitations, it reminded me of Bernhardt's own motto: quand même, which translates roughly to "even so" or "at the same time." While it is sometimes ungainly, the play is amusing on its own inside-theater terms. Moritz von Stuelpnagel's staging for the Roundabout has a handsome rotating set by Beowulf Boritt and capable performances not only by McTeer, who is incapable of being dull, but a strong supporting cast that includes Matthew Saldovar as an Art Nouveau poster artist, Nick Westrate as Bernhardt's son and Ito Aghayere as Rostand's plaintive wife. It also includes a few well-timed feminist zingers.

Greg Evans, Deadline: As Bernhardt/Hamlet widens its scope to examine the very nature of art itself, pitting actor against playwright, performer against critic, truth against commerce, things get talky. Very talky. There are witticisms galore - A woman who cannot do anything is nothing. A man who does nothing is Hamlet - and a good amount of genuine laughs, but points are made and remade past any need to convince.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: Under Moritz von Stuelpnagel's sumptuous direction and production (set and costume design by, respectively, Beowulf Boritt and Toni-Leslie James), Rebeck/McTeer's approach the material ultimately delivers despite some problems in the first act.

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly: Writer Rebeck (Seminar) and director Moritz von Steulpnagel (Present Laughter) keeps the action moving with brisk, chamber-piece choreography: The ingenious set (by Tony winner Beaowulf Borrit) makes the most of its two-plus sides, and supporting players (including Brittany Bradford and Dylan Baker as a bobbling fellow thespians and Nick Westrate as Sarah's grown son) swan around in Toni-Leslie James's dazzling costumes - crisp britches and white linens, richly piled velvets and shimmering silk.

Related Articles