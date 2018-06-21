Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In On Idina Menzel in SKINTIGHT

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of SKINTIGHT, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other), with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). The cast includes Will Brittain as "Trey," Stephen Carrasco as "Jeff," Eli Gelb as "Benjamin Cullen," Cynthia Mace as "Orsolya," Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" and Jack Wetherall as "Elliot Isaac."

Roundabout reunites writer Joshua Harmon and director Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews, Admissions) for Skintight, a scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex, for Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each Underground playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their Underground play is produced.

Skintight opens tonight at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through August 26, 2018.

Reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac (Idina Menzel) turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay. Skintight assays the nature of love, the power of attraction, and the ways in which a superficial culture persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.

The creative team includes Lauren Helpern (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design) andEric Shimelonis (Original Music & Sound Design).

Tickets for Skintight are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: "Skintight" is too often static, slow and messy. It is not on par with Harmon's other recent comedies including "Bad Jews" (which has become a hit with regional theaters), "Significant Other" (which transferred to Broadway) and "Admissions" (recently produced by Lincoln Center Theater).

Barbara Schuler, Newsday: Love may be love may be love, but yikes, it can be mind-boggling at times, a message delivered in excruciating detail by "Skintight," Joshua Harmon's far from groundbreaking dysfunctional-family comedy now at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre.

Joe Dziemianowicz, The Daily News: Joshua Harmon is a smart playwright with a keen ear for zingers as seen earlier in "Bad Jews," "Admissions" and "Significant Other." His latest play is essentially a riff on an old-fashioned May-December sex farce in the age of gay marriage, Grindr, Botox and more. Make that a March-December story, considering the half-century gap.

Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter: The performances are a mixed bag. Menzel does fine as the aggrieved Jodi, frequently getting laughs with her sharp line readings. Gelb is even better as Benjamin, delivering his jokes with the authority of a seasoned sitcom actor. But Brittain leans too heavily into Trey's vain silliness, while Wetherall, playing a character who's supposed to be in thrall to hedonism, for some reason looks vaguely miserable throughout.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Daniel Aukin's staging gets laughs where it should, making excellent comic use of the brutal gray stairway (reminiscent of the one in Klein's 1980s Obsession ad) at the center of Lauren Helpern's sternly elegant set. But the play is so tightly corseted by its central concern-"What is so great about hot?"-that its characters don't have enough room to breathe. It makes good points, but as a human story, it seldom digs beyond skin-deep.

