Review Roundup: SIX's Boleyn Tour Launches; What Did the Critics Think?

Six more queens are hitting the road! The "Boleyn Tour" of SIX launched at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20. The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

ASU Gammage - Tempe, AZ

Nathaniel Jones, BroadwayWorld: From beautiful to heart-wrenching, heavy to hilarious, this magnificent musical sends audiences on a whirlwind of emotions through discovery and self-worth topped with beautiful vocals, dance, and overall amazingness.

Chris Curcio, Curtain Up Phoenix: The musical's approach to the historic tale is delivered in very contemporary ways avoiding conventional musical theater storytelling techniques. The score, which explains much of the story, is steeped in the pulsating beat of modern dance hall style tunes associated with that musical genre. The song lyrics often have a clever wit. So, the familiar plot is exuberantly presented with splashy choreography and dizzyingly upbeat, if undistinguished, tunes.