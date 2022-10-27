Review: SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

This was my second time seeing this production. I had seen the Broadway preview of Six prior to the pandemic shut down. I was looking forward to seeing this production and if they had made any changes from the previous production. It did NOT dissapoint!

The story as we know is about Henry VIII six wives as they try compete against each other with their relationship with Henry VIII but realize that it doesn't matter as they have all their own individual stories.

The costumes, lighting, and staging were of course bright, colorful, and exciting. It's like you're attending a concert but there is a storyline and dialogue. The talent for all of these individuals was immaculuate. I was so impresed with the vocals for each of them during their songs. The choreography was great, they could really be a vocal pop group. They all committed to their characters and the audience was laughing, singing, and dancing a long while giving large rounds of applause. It was a great energy within the space.

I would highly recommend seeing Six the musical at the Ordway while it's in the area. Seats are limited so I would get tickets while you can!

Photos by Joan Marcus