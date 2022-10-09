Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at ASU Gammage

Being at a loss for words is the last thing a reviewer wants to say when reviewing a show. However, it is difficult to articulate how magnificent something is when you are rendered speechless from beginning to end. Especially when days have passed after leaving the theatre and you're still beaming, reflecting what could only be described as blinding amazement. The touring cast of SIX The Musical at ASU Gammage was the cause of this state of speechlessness. This cast is perfection and most definitely left more than this reviewer at a loss for words.

Tempe, Arizona's ASU Gammage was the second stop of SIX The Musical's Boleyn Tour, having started in Las Vegas, Nevada. Without giving the entire story away, SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII. They each rally a most amazing display of one-upmanship with a contest to prove which Queen had it worst at the hands of the King. After the volley through story and song, the women come to the realization that their lives mean much more than their individually dealt traumas. From beautiful to heart-wrenching, heavy to hilarious, this magnificent musical sends audiences on a whirlwind of emotions through discovery and self-worth topped with beautiful vocals, dance, and overall amazingness.

The packed Gammage audience buzzed with anticipation awaiting the show's curtains opening, marking the story's beginning. As the lights lower, the crowd erupts. Waves of excitement through sound crash upon the stage as the lights flash, silhouettes appear, and the song "Ex-Wives" begins. After this electrifying opening comes the song "No Way" sang by our Catherine of Aragon played by Gerianne Perez. Perez (In Transit, Waitress, Vocalosity) is powerful, capturing her audience and setting the bar extremely high for the songstresses to come. Zan Berube (North American Tour Debut) sings "Don't Lose Ur Head" as Anne Boleyn and is utterly hilarious, not only in her piece but also throughout the entire performance. Our Jane Seymour, played by Amina Faye (Suffs, Love in Hate Nation) rips the hearts from the crowd with her "Heart of Stone." The tears run freely as the crowd gives her a standing ovation for her magnificent performance. Terica Marie (Elevate, Light It Up, Hairspray) is marvelous as Anna of Cleves. Her "Get Down" is fun as the audience can be heard going into a frenzy from the back of the upper levels to the front rows. Our Katherine Howard, Aline Mayagiotia (Cabaret, Evita, In The Heights) steals the air from the audience with her stunning "All You Wanna Do." Mayagiotia leaves the crowd in beautiful discomfort as all breath is taken in the song's final moments. Rounding out these SIX glorious Queens is Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. Parra (Hadestown, We Are the Tigers, the Cleopatra Experience) is amazing and her "I Don't Need Your Love" is terrific. All SIX of these magnificent performers are wonderful on their own. However, the power felt by them together is unmatched. Other than their exciting opener "Ex-Wives," the sextet is perfection on "Haus of Holbein" and their harmonies, although flawless throughout, are impeccable on their closing song "Six."

Overall, these performers are out of this world. A rollercoaster of emotions, SIX The Musical makes its audiences dig deeper into self-reflection and self-worth. So much so, that this reviewer had an even harder time putting words to the page that he felt could do semi-justice to this incredible show. Audiences came to the show expecting entertainment paired with history, only to exit with that and a deeper need for introspectiveness into where one allows their energy.

This production of SIX The Musical has since left Gammage on October 9th. However, the Boleyn Tour continues until August 27th, 2023, with its next stop being Tucson, AZ (October 11th-16th). Make sure to find your way to one of their North American Tour stops to catch the power of these SIX.