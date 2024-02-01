Review: SIX Scores a Perfect Ten at Broadway Sacramento

Come See This Royal Flush Through February 11th

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre Photo 3 Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre
Craig Dunlap Returns to Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB Photo 4 Craig Dunlap Returns to Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB

Six Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $59
Cast
Photos
Videos
Review: SIX Scores a Perfect Ten at Broadway Sacramento

Some powerful Tudor women have taken Sacramento by storm; Six of them, to be exact. The former wives of Henry VIII have come back from the dead to tell their side of the story in this powerful musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow and Moss first took the show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, while they were still students at Cambridge University. It ended up generating interest and, after a successful West End run, officially opened on Broadway in 2021. Not surprisingly, it won two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. It successfully elevates the helpless and tragic queens to enlightened feminists who are taking back their power and giving Henry a very 21st century kick to the curb.

Styled with the inspiration of pop mavens (think Beyoncé, Avril Lavigne, Ariana Grande), Six is told concert-style, with each ex-wife belting out why her woes trump the others’. They enlist the audience’s help in selecting the winner of the worst-life-contest, and the grand prize is being named lead singer of their girl group. What follows is pure hilarity and unmatched energy wrapped in a glittery sextuplet of divas.

Catherine of Aragon (Gerianne Pérez), the original Queen Consort, is first up to describe the horrors of being saddled with Henry for twenty-four years. Threatened with being banished to a nunnery, she is eventually thrown aside for a younger woman. Do we feel sympathy for her? Nah. She got to keep her head and get away from him. She also gets a pretty catchy song (“No Way”). Pérez’s voice is front woman material, but her sob story just isn’t sad enough.

Henry’s second wife is the only one I learned about in school, and that story burned her name in my memory forever. This Anne Boleyn is played by Zan Berube, a thrilling Margot Robbie-as-Harley Quinn-lookalike in face, manner, and costume. Anne is a consummate joker, throwing around modern vernacular (LOL, sorry not sorry) in her self-deprecating number, “Don’t Lose Ur Head.”
Jane Seymour (Amina Faye) rounds out the first trio, insisting that she is Henry’s only true love and that her fate is the worst. Her song takes a more tender turn and ends up a soaring proclamation of devotion; or, as some might call it, Stockholm Syndrome. Either way, her story is sad and definitely in the running to catapult her to the lead spot.

Wife number four, Anna of Cleves (Terica Marie) comes in at just the right time, following the blood-pumping “Haus of Holbein.” Marie continues the energy with flawless vocals and mischievous antics, sending the audience into screaming fits of delight when they learn she is the original catfishing queen. “Get Down” is a testament to the satisfaction a queen can get with a solid prenup and a good head on her shoulders. That she has one immediately puts her out of the running for lead singer.

I’m losing count, but fifth wife Katherine Howard (Aline Mayagoitia) shows that losing your head makes you pretty funny. Her song, “All You Wanna Do,” evokes a combination of sympathy and judgment. Is she in the running? Maybe. The premise of being used for her body fell a little flat, but I’ll give her points for getting laughs while not having a head.

Finally, we get to Henry’s last wife, who really lucked out because he died before he could kill her. Catherine Parr (Adriana Scalice) doesn’t want to participate, but she ends up having the most poignant story of all. “I Don’t Need Your Love” is about lost love and wanting to be recognized for her own achievements. She’s the glue that holds the Six together, as they move into the rousing finale, “Six.”

Never has eighty minutes gone so fast. Perfectly cast queens and a rocking all-female band kept the party going and solidified the sisterhood. Underneath the music and laughter is an uplifting energy buzzing with feminine power and a slap to the extreme patriarchal attitudes that would deign to muffle it. Oh, who won the contest? You’ll have to go see to find out.

Six the Musical plays at Broadway Sacramento through February 11th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

 




RELATED STORIES

1
SIX Partners with ROCK THE VOTE for SIXth of the Month Series Photo
SIX Partners with ROCK THE VOTE for SIXth of the Month Series

As part of the SIXth of the Month Series, SIX, the Tony Award®-winning hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is partnering with ROCK THE VOTE, the nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to building the political power of young people, on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

2
Photos: The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Take Their First Bows Photo
Photos: The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Take Their First Bows

Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning hit musical SIX welcomed six new Queens to the cast last night, December 5. BroadwayWorld was there as the new cast took their first bows. Check out photos here!

3
Photos: SIX Welcomes All New Queens This Week Photo
Photos: SIX Welcomes All New Queens This Week

The Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomes new Queens tomorrow, December 5, 2023, to Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre. Check out all new photos of the new cast here! 

4
SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024 Photo
SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024

A new block of tickets has just been released for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Tony Award-winning global smash hit musical SIX, and tickets are now available through September 8, 2024.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Six Parr Costume Pin Six Parr Costume Pin
Six Howard Costume Pin Six Howard Costume Pin

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... (read more about this author)

Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street TheatreReview: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway SacramentoReview: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento
Review: CINDERELLA Charmed at Sierra RepReview: CINDERELLA Charmed at Sierra Rep
Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway SacramentoReview: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sacramento

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Placer County Railroad War of 1864 and FRANKENSTEIN in Sacramento Placer County Railroad War of 1864 and FRANKENSTEIN
Parkview Event Room, Johnson-Springview Park (2/16-2/24)Tracker PHOTOS
An Honest Apology in Sacramento An Honest Apology
EPIC Bible College (2/14-3/10)
American Fast in Sacramento American Fast
Capital Stage (1/24-2/25)PHOTOS
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Jr in Sacramento Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (3/09-3/30)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)VIDEOS
Collaboration LAB in Sacramento Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (2/25-2/25)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Sacramento The Play That Goes Wrong
Woodland Opera House (1/19-2/04)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
Maple and Vine by Jordan Harrison in Sacramento Maple and Vine by Jordan Harrison
The Artist’s Collective (1/26-2/10)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Chicago (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You