Review: SIX at The Overture Center

I have been hearing the buzz that surrounds this musical for quite some time and was excited to see in it in the 2023 line up. It did not disappoint. Everything from the choreography to sound was amazing.

The story, a competition of the six wives of Henry the Eighth to determine once and for all who had the worst experience with the old king, takes some surprising and emotional twists that I never saw coming. The wives, Catherine of Aragon (Gerianne Perez), Anne Boleyn (Zan Berube), Jane Seymour (Amina Faye), Anna of Cleves (Terica Marie), Katherine Howard (Aline Mayagoitia) and Catherine Parr (Sydney Parra) each told their tale through song, in their own unique ways. Everything from bawdy to touching and even some German Industrial thrown in for good measure.

Through it all though was a common theme of female empowerment. These women were taking back all of the power that was not afforded them in the time of the good king. And rightly so! While each had their own tale of woe, together they found strength and conviction, and possibly through trauma bonding, friendship with each other that played well to the audience.

This is a great productions and at only 70 minute without an intermission, there was time for drinks afterward, and this on a work night is what winning looks like.

I don’t want it to seem like I’m losing my head over this, but go see it before it’s too late, it’s nearly impossible to divorce yourself from the emotion happening on stage.