Review: SIX at The Overture Center

Eight performances, only, from Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 6

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY Comes To Overture Center in November Photo 3 DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY Comes To Overture Center in November
'Overture Presents' Individual Tickets Go On Sale This Week Photo 4 'Overture Presents' Individual Tickets Go On Sale This Week

Review: SIX at The Overture Center

I have been hearing the buzz that surrounds this musical for quite some time and was excited to see in it in the 2023 line up. It did not disappoint. Everything from the choreography to sound was amazing.

The story, a competition of the six wives of Henry the Eighth to determine once and for all who had the worst experience with the old king, takes some surprising and emotional twists that I never saw coming. The wives, Catherine of Aragon (Gerianne Perez), Anne Boleyn (Zan Berube), Jane Seymour (Amina Faye), Anna of Cleves (Terica Marie), Katherine Howard (Aline Mayagoitia) and Catherine Parr (Sydney Parra) each told their tale through song, in their own unique ways. Everything from bawdy to touching and  even some German Industrial thrown in for good measure. 

Through it all though was a common theme of female empowerment. These women were taking back all of the power that was not afforded them in the time of the good king. And rightly so! While each had their own tale of woe, together they found strength and conviction, and possibly through trauma bonding, friendship with each other that played well to the audience.

This is a great productions and at only 70 minute without an intermission, there was time for drinks afterward, and this on a work night is what winning looks like.

I don’t want it to seem like I’m losing my head over this, but go see it before it’s too late, it’s nearly impossible to divorce yourself from the  emotion happening on stage.




RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Exhibition Artists Announced For Overture Galleries 2023/24 Season Photo
Exhibition Artists Announced For Overture Galleries' 2023/24 Season

Since 2004, Overture Galleries have created a forum for diverse artistic expression that fosters the growth of local artists, curators and arts organizations. The galleries feature local, regional and national artists, representing all types of visual media, in four cycles each year—with at least 50 percent of artists in Galleries I, II and III from Dane County. In 2022/23, more than 270 total artists exhibited in Overture Galleries.

2
Overture Center Announces The Sixth Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series Wi Photo
Overture Center Announces The Sixth Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series With HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE In Concert

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Overture Center with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert, the sixth film in the Harry Potter series. On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Overture Hall, John Jesensky will conduct the symphony orchestra performing  Nicholas Hooper's incredible score live from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

3
DANIEL TIGERS NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY Comes To Overture Center in November Photo
DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY Comes To Overture Center in November

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, in its fourth year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board Trolley and coming to Madison with DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.

4
Bluey Brings First Live Stage Show To Madison Photo
Bluey Brings First Live Stage Show To Madison

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family at Overture Center on Saturday, Aug. 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 13 (1 p.m. and 4 p.m.)―with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

From This Author - Scott Rawson

Scott Rawson: A founding member and current Artistic Director of CAB this being the second theater company he has begun, the other being R.A.V.E. (Rogues and Vagabonds Entertainment) which was sold. S... (read more about this author)

Review: SHINING IN MISERY at Capital City TheatreReview: SHINING IN MISERY at Capital City Theatre
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Wows At The Overture CenterReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Wows At The Overture Center
Review: AIRNESS at Forward TheaterReview: AIRNESS at Forward Theater
Review: HADESTOWN at The OvertureReview: HADESTOWN at The Overture

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dames at Sea
Peninsula Players Theatre (7/26-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (7/20-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Figaro: The Story So Far
Arts + Literature Laboratory (8/22-8/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Peninsula Players Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure)
Bartell Theatre (9/29-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You