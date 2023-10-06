Review: SIX Rocks History at Bass Concert Hall

The electrifying production of SIX has descended upon Austin, TX, like a storm of historical reclamation and feminist fervor. Conceived by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and first showcased at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show breathes fresh life into the narratives of six queens who have long been overshadowed by the king they were married to. The musical ingeniously turns history on its head, allowing each queen to tell her own story, redefine her legacy, and revel in her individuality.

SIX garnered an impressive 23 awards during the 2021/2022 Broadway season, clinching prestigious accolades such as the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The narrative unfolds through a modern lens, exploring the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII—Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard, and Catherine Parr. The storytelling is dynamic and sharp, providing glimpses into the challenges, triumphs, and heartbreaks these women faced during a tumultuous period in English history. The vibrant set (Emma Bailey) and catchy pop-infused tunes (directed by Jane Cardona) ensure that each queen's unique personality shines through. The songs are not only toe-tappingly catchy but also deeply reflective, providing a rare glimpse into the unexplored facets of these historical figures. Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, the tour mirrors the quality of the show that I originally saw in London and on Broadway and is a testament to the outstanding artists touring in various shows across the country.

The costumes (Gabriella Slade) and lighting design (Tim Deiling) are nothing short of spectacular. The stage is a riot of color, with each queen adorned in costumes that seamlessly blend the aesthetics of the Tudor era with a modern, edgy flair. The lighting, choreographed to perfection, enhances the drama and emotion of each song, creating a visual feast that complements six powerhouse performances.

Gerianne Peréz delivers a delightful yet commanding performance as Catherine of Aragon, Henry VIII's first wife and the one he couldn't bring himself to dispose of. “No Way”, a piece that’s reminiscent of divas like Jennifer Lopez or Beyoncé, Peréz skillfully portrays Catherine's resilience and conviction, offering a glimpse into the challenges this queen faced.

“If you thought it'd be funny to send me to a nunn'ry, honey, there's no way!"

- Catherine de Aragon, SIX.

Zane Berube embodies a playful, funny, and irreverent Anne Boleyn, aligning with the imagined spirit of the young Anne. Her signature song "Don’t Lose Your Head!", which reminded me of The Spice Girls, stands as a testament to the queen's formidable personality and her influence on Henry's decision to establish the Church of England.

“ … Sorry, not sorry 'bout what I said. I'm just tryna have some fun…“

- Anne Boleyn, SIX

Amina Faye's rendition of “Heart of Stone” - a heartfelt ballad - brings a gentle and innocent aura to Jane Seymour, the queen whom Henry truly loved. Faye poignantly conveys Seymour's pain, cut short from realizing her dreams of motherhood and a loving marriage.

“You can build me up, you can tear me down. You can try but I'm unbreakable“

- Jane Seymour, SIX

Terica Marie's portrayal of Anna de Cleves is marked by humor, mischief, and beauty. In “Get Down,” Marie prompts contemplation on Henry VIII's motives for rejecting Anna, delving into historical speculations about his vanity and potential deception.

“I'm the queen of the castle. Get down, you dirty rascal…”

- Anna De Cleves, SIX

Aline Mayagoitia, an Austinite and McCallum High School alumna, shines as Katherine Howard. In a style that mimics songs by Britney Spears and Ariana Grande, Mayagoitia's hilarious and provocative "All You Wanna Do," serves as a powerful message to history, avenging the tragic fate of Katherine Howard and giving a strong voice to a queen who silently endured abuse and mistreatment at the hands of the men in her life.

“With Henry, it isn't easy. His temper's short, and his mates are sleazy…”

- Katherine Howard, SIX

Taylor Pearlstein, an alternate in the cast who stepped in as Catherine Parr during Thursday's performance, brings glory to the role. In her song, "I Don’t Need Your Love," inspired by the music of Alicia Keys, Pearlstein conveys the intelligence and strength of Catherine Parr, fostering partnership and unity among the queens who, up to that point, had pursued individual interests.

"Remember that I was a writer; I wrote books and songs and meditations, fought for female education…"

- Catherine Parr, SIX

The all-female band is the unnamed “seventh” character in this unconventional musical. Their joyous beat and flawless musical execution contribute significantly to the show's energy and dynamism.

All SIX performers (ten if we include the four women in the band) reign supreme as true queens of pop and sassiness. They command the stage with unwavering authority, delivering a night filled with music, dance, and laughter that resonates from start to finish.

SIX stands out as truly revolutionary due to its unabashed celebration of the strength and resilience of women who have long been relegated to the margins of history. The musical not only reclaims the narratives of these queens but also challenges the notion that their significance is solely tied to their marital relations. It serves as a poignant reminder that women are powerful individuals with stories deserving of recognition, independent of the men they are associated with. The all-female cast and band not only emphasize this central theme but also make a bold statement within the realm of musical theater. As expressed in a previous review, it's time for creators and producers to recognize women as protagonists in their own right, without the necessity of leading men to elevate their stories. In SIX, while we hear about Henry VIII—his moods, desires, tantrums, and cold heart—cleverly, we never see him on stage. This deliberate choice underscores that the show is not about Henry VIII; it's about the six women whose place in history was unfairly relegated to being wives of a king.

Runtime: 80 minutes, no intermission

Six: The Musical

Director: Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

Music Director: Jane Cardona

Costume Design: Gabriela Slade

Scenic Design: Emma Bailey

Lighting Design: Tim Deiling

Broadway In Austin at Bass Concert Hall

Now Playing in Austin Through Oct 8th, 2023