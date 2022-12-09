Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Winspear Opera House

Divorced, Beheaded, Broadway! From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! Catch SIX the Musical at Winspear Opera House between now and December 25, 2022.

Written by Tony winners, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.

The Boleyn Tour Cast of SIX the Musical features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon , Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn , Amina Faye as Jane Seymour , Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves , Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr . The company also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow as alternates. (On the night of this reviewed performance Cecilia Snow performed as Catherine of Aragon.

Amongst the ensemble of six it was hard to choose a standout because every single woman was a powerhouse. With their talents combined it was intoxicating to watch them dominate the stage and tell their stories. Each Queen had her own chance to shine and compete for her rightful crown.

Amina Faye as Jane Seymour tugged at my heartstrings during 'Heart of Stone' yet her soft and sweet demeanor was so comforting. Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn was a mischievous delight with perfect comedic timing. Cecilia Snow stepped into the role of Catherine of Aragon and she led the show with precision and sass that had me wanting to see more. Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves had me throwing my hands up just to see her get all the way down. Marie was clever and dynamic as she led her own reformation during 'Get Down'. Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard was so captivating and emotional during 'All You Wanna Do' that it caught me off guard in the best way. And the glorious vocal riffs from Sydney Parra were reminiscent of old school R&B and oozed immense vocal stamina.

Alone, each Queen was a master at captivating the audience with her story but together the energy was unmatched. Between vocals and choreography there wasn't a breath out of place! Along with the six Queens the all female band was onstage as the ladies in waiting and they were outstanding. Katie Coleman as Conductor/Keyboard, Sterlyn Termine on Bass, Liz Faure on Guitars and Caroline Moore on Drums all played so skillfully and it was an honor to see their talents onstage.

The production value of SIX was unlike any other musical I've ever seen as every aspect was dazzling girl group concert ready. The costumes by Gabriella Slade had all the glitz and glamour I could've dreamed of and each Queen's individualized outfit truly enhanced their individualities.

Emma Bailey's seemingly simple set design was full of technical intricacies and every detail was enhanced by Tim Deiling's lighting. The LED walls were pop concert ready yet t h e perfect 7th character to the six Quee n g i r l g roup. The lighting and set design were the perfect visuals to every song and truly ma de me feel as if I was watching a concert!

Divorced , beheaded, survived. From start to finish SIX was an energetic, femme fatale pop concert that educates and thought provokes. I highly recommend all history buffs, pop music fans and musical lovers to catch this showstopper at the Winspear or lose your head!

Tickets to SIX at Winspear Opera House are the perfect stocking stuffer for your herstory-loving, friends and family! Each performance of SIX will be followed by a party in the Winspear Opera House lobby with a DJ, dancing, and door prizes! Performances are December 6-25, 2022 at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Dallas, TX 75201