Review: SIX at Hershey Theatre

Straight from Broadway to Central PA

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Playing this week at Hershey Theatre, Six is 50% Broadway musical and 50% rock concert.  That adds up to 90 minutes of explosive entertainment.  Starring the six wives of Henry the Eight, the show tells their story through catchy pop songs and clever lyrics.   

Favorite tunes include Anne Boleyn’s (Zan Berube) “Don’t Lose Your Head” and Katherine Howard’s (Aline Mayagotti) catchy “All You Wanna Do”.  Vocals were amazing, and the ladies’ range was consistently impressive.

In between numbers, the women try to outdo each other with who had it worst, and who the audience should sympathize with the most.  The banter was really funny and added anither layer to their narratives.  By the end of the night, the lesson is learned that “girl power” works best when women lift each other up, rather than tear each other down.

Speaking of “girl power”, the queens are backed by a five piece female band that would easily give The Bangles a run for their money.

Audience response was electric, with wild cheers, dancing, and lots and lots of clapping along.  It makes a fun show even better, while adding to the celebration and party-like atmosphere.

Six is a dynamic history lesson with an amazing pop soundtrack examined through a modern day lens.  It stands toe to toe with that show about the guy on the ten-dollar bill trying to do the same thing.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College Christian McBride To Offer Maste Photo
The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College Christian McBride To Offer Master Class, June 22

The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College welcomes eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride to offer a public master class at Gettysburg College on Thursday June 22 at 2:30 p.m. The class is in addition to McBride's free concert that evening at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater at 7:30 p.m.

2
Gretna Theatre Presents TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN Photo
Gretna Theatre Presents TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN

Always wished you could experience the authentic joy of Broadway royalty Ethel Merman and Mary Martin? Join us this month as Meredith Beck and Sarah J. Gafgen bring these iconic personalities back to the stage in their upbeat toe-tapper that shares the lives and careers of these show biz luminaries and off-stage friends. 

3
Review: DRINKING HABITS at Hanover Little Theater Photo
Review: DRINKING HABITS at Hanover Little Theater

Hanover Little Theater has been bringing fun and funny entertainment to the area for almost 75 years.  Drinking Habits is a respectable addition to that long and accomplished history.

4
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrights Photo
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrights

“In the Heights” will introduce you to the complicated lives of the neighbors in Washington Heights of Upper Manhattan, New York City. You will meet Usnavi De La Vega. He is played by Louis Salazar, and I was amazed by his talent handling the difficult music style in the show. His love interest is Vanessa, played by the equally talented Tshyona Dagnachew. His cousin Sonny is played by Rio Gonzalez who brings the comedic talent that makes you love and root for the character. His grandmother, Abuela Claudia, is played by Danara Muldrow. She brings the warmth needed for the neighborhood matriarch.

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair ever s... (read more about this author)

