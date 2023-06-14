Review: SIX at Hershey Theatre

Playing this week at Hershey Theatre, Six is 50% Broadway musical and 50% rock concert. That adds up to 90 minutes of explosive entertainment. Starring the six wives of Henry the Eight, the show tells their story through catchy pop songs and clever lyrics.

Favorite tunes include Anne Boleyn’s (Zan Berube) “Don’t Lose Your Head” and Katherine Howard’s (Aline Mayagotti) catchy “All You Wanna Do”. Vocals were amazing, and the ladies’ range was consistently impressive.

In between numbers, the women try to outdo each other with who had it worst, and who the audience should sympathize with the most. The banter was really funny and added anither layer to their narratives. By the end of the night, the lesson is learned that “girl power” works best when women lift each other up, rather than tear each other down.

Speaking of “girl power”, the queens are backed by a five piece female band that would easily give The Bangles a run for their money.

Audience response was electric, with wild cheers, dancing, and lots and lots of clapping along. It makes a fun show even better, while adding to the celebration and party-like atmosphere.

Six is a dynamic history lesson with an amazing pop soundtrack examined through a modern day lens. It stands toe to toe with that show about the guy on the ten-dollar bill trying to do the same thing.