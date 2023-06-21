Review: SIX National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

From now until July 2nd, every night in Durham will belong to the six ex-wives of Henry VIII.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival Beginning This Month Photo 2 THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival Beginning This Month
Maizy Broderick Scarpa's ADULTS to play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival This Month Photo 3 Maizy Broderick Scarpa's ADULTS to play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival This Month
Soul Violinist Omari Dillard Debuts First Raleigh Performance June 30 At The Martin Mariet Photo 4 Soul Violinist Omari Dillard Debuts First Raleigh Performance June 30 At The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts

Review: SIX National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Six reimagines the stories of the six wives of King Henry VIII in the style of a pop concert. Each ex-wife gets to sing and tell her story to determine who suffered the most from marrying Henry and should therefore become the group’s lead singer. This musical originally began as a submission to the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland by two Cambridge University students, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss. Since then, the show made its way to London’s West End, where it earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations (including Best New Musical).

Six began previews on February 13th, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson (now Lena Horne) Theatre on Broadway. On March 12th of that year, it was literally hours away from opening when performances all over the New York theatre district got suspended due to COVID-19. On October 3rd, 2021, Six became the first new musical production to have officially opened on Broadway following the year and a half long shutdown. The show received 8 Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical) and is still running successfully in New York.

Under the direction of Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, everything is perfectly staged as a pop concert. The musical numbers are given such dynamic choreography by Carrie-Annie Ingrouille. Tim Deiling’s lighting is incredible. The costumes designed by Gabriella Slade are very stylish. There’s an onstage band playing Tom Curran’s killer orchestrations of Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss’ killer score. Paul Gatehouse’s sound design also does give you the feel of being at a concert very well. All six of the ex-wives get their own opportunities to shine. Marlow & Moss’ book provides some back and forth banter between characters. Separately, they each deliver their own monologues and songs about their backstories, which you can also read about in your playbills.

Gerianne Pérez, who plays Catherine of Aragon (divorced), performs an energetic number titled ‘No Way’ quite excellently. Zan Berube, who plays Anne Boleyn (beheaded), has an amusing song titled ‘Don’t Lose Ur Head,’ which gets quite a bit of laughs from the audience. Amina Faye, who plays Jane Seymour (died), gets a soul-baring song titled ‘Heart of Stone,’ which is a standout to me. Celina Snow, who went on for Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves (divorced) at the performance I was in attendance for, gets a very hip number titled ‘Get Down,’ which brings the house down. Aline Mayagoitia, who plays Katherine Howard (behead), brings in a lot of energy with her song, All You Wanna Do.’ Sydney Parra, who plays Catherine Parr (survived), brings a lot of emotion to a heartfelt number as the last wife standing with ‘I Don’t Need Your Love.’

Just when you think that a story where most of the characters don’t receive such a happy ending could be serious, that is not the case with this. Six proves to be both highly entertaining and funny at certain points. At such a tight 80 minute duration with no intermission, this musical is such a great time. An awesome remix of history that should be accessible to all audiences. The national tour is currently playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through July 2nd.

For more information, please visit:
https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/six-the-musical-2023
https://sixonbroadway.com/north-american-tours



RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Triad Stage to Close its Doors Permanently Photo
Triad Stage to Close its Doors Permanently

Triad Stage will permanently close its doors.

2
Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Opens This Weekend Photo
Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Opens This Weekend

The official opening weekend – Friday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 27 – of the 2023 Brevard Music Center (BMC) Summer Festival is almost here!

3
THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Womens Theatre Festival Beginning This Month Photo
THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival Beginning This Month

Little Blue Cap Productions will present The Grandmothers Grimm written by Emily Ingram and directed by Katie Fitz, Molly Revenson, ELi Sibley, Emma Szuba, & KJ Wilkerson. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival through the WTFRINGE Directing Lab at the North Carolina State University's Frank Thompson Hall with performances on Saturday, June 24 at 4:30pm and Sunday, June 25 at 8:30pm.

4
BMC PRESENTS To Welcome Branford Marsalis with Jazz@BrevardMusic, June 16 Photo
BMC PRESENTS To Welcome Branford Marsalis with Jazz@BrevardMusic, June 16

On Friday, June 16 at 7:30 PM, Branford Marsalis will make his first appearance at the Brevard Music Center in BMC Presents: Branford Marsalis with Jazz@Brevard.

From This Author - Jeffrey Kare

Jeffrey Kare currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. Having been born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Jeffrey took interest in live theater at age 11. He also had the great pleasure of seeing show... (read more about this author)

Review: Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOWReview: Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW
Interview: Dustin Britt of St. John's Metropolitan Church's CORPUS CHRISTIInterview: Dustin Britt of St. John's Metropolitan Church's CORPUS CHRISTI
Interview: Noah Colvin & Lilly Pritchard of the 2023 Triangle Rising Star AwardsInterview: Noah Colvin & Lilly Pritchard of the 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards
Review: 2023 Triangle Rising Star AwardsReview: 2023 Triangle Rising Star Awards

Videos

Video: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse Video Video: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical Video
Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Can Do It!
National Women's Theatre Festival (6/30-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
The North Carolina Theatre (7/25-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little night Music
Burning Coal Theatre Company (4/04-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OR, by Liz Duffy Adams
Burning Coal Theatre (6/10-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/22-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hymn
Burning Coal Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Princess
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown the Musical
The Justice Theater Project (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You