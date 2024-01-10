Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater

SIX THE MUSICAL plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 21, 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 2 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates
HAIRSPRAY Stars Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy Star In MAMA I'M Photo 3 HAIRSPRAY Stars Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy Star In MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW In Concert
Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater Photo 4 Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater

Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater

The national tour of SIX THE MUSICAL, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is changing “herstory” with its catchy songs, stirring performances, and messages of empowerment. 

SIX THE MUSICAL (by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss), which won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score, has been performed all over the world, including the West End and Broadway. The 80-minute show imagines a concert starring the six wives of Henry VIII as each present their argument for why they had the worst life (and/or death): “Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.” 

Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon is a force to be reckoned with, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn is full of fire, standby Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour (normally played by Amina Faye) slays with astounding vocals, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves is an explosion of joy, and Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard is a powerful presence. 

The choreography by Carrie-Ann Ingrouille is a pop concert extravaganza peppered with historical nods and performed with gusto and flair.

The Tony-winning costume design by Gabriella Slade has references to pop diva fashion and historical costume while maintaining a completely unique, instantly recognizable look that’s glamorous, glimmering, and almost futuristic.

The concert stage scenic design by Emma Bailey and lighting design by Tim Deiling work hand in hand to present a luminescent backdrop and platform to display the work of the performers and the stories of their characters.  

There’s nothing else quite like SIX, and there’s no better time to check it out than right here at the Eccles! 

SIX THE MUSICAL plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 21, 2024.  For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Utah Symphony Adds New Music to the Classical Repertoire Photo
Utah Symphony Adds New Music to the Classical Repertoire

The Utah Symphony is set to mesmerize audiences with a series of captivating premiere performances that underscore the state's deep appreciation for the arts while also highlighting the orchestra's international reputation.

2
Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater Photo
Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater

The national tour of SIX THE MUSICAL, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is changing “herstory” with its catchy songs, stirring performances, and messages of empowerment.  There’s nothing else quite like SIX, and there’s no better time to check it out than right here at the Eccles! 

3
HAIRSPRAY Stars Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy Star In MAMA IM Photo
HAIRSPRAY Stars Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy Star In MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW In Concert

Don't miss the concert event 'Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now' featuring Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy.

4
Wasatch Theatre Company Presents JQA (JOHN QUINCY ADAMS) At The Regent Street Black Box! Photo
Wasatch Theatre Company Presents JQA (JOHN QUINCY ADAMS) At The Regent Street Black Box!

Wasatch Theatre Company presents JQA (John Quincy Adams) at the Regent Street Black Box! Don't miss this compelling play about the life and legacy of the sixth President of the United States.

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... Tyler Hinton">(read more about this author)

Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles TheaterReview: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater
Review: MAMMA MIA! at the Eccles Theater is Frothy FunReview: MAMMA MIA! at the Eccles Theater is Frothy Fun
Review: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holiday FavoriteReview: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holiday Favorite
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's ELF THE MUSICAL is SparklejollytwinklejingleyReview: Hale Centre Theatre's ELF THE MUSICAL is Sparklejollytwinklejingley

Videos

Meet The Cast Pioneer Theatre's NATIVE GARDENS Video
Meet The Cast Pioneer Theatre's NATIVE GARDENS
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in Salt Lake City A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Regalo Theater Company (1/05-1/20)Tracker PHOTOS
Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical in Salt Lake City Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (6/21-8/10)
Jersey Boys (PG Rated) in Salt Lake City Jersey Boys (PG Rated)
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/13-10/19)
Disney's Frozen in Salt Lake City Disney's Frozen
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/03-10/17)
Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical in Salt Lake City Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (11/22-12/21)
Anastasia in Salt Lake City Anastasia
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/17-10/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You