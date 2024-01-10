Review: SIX Is Changing “Herstory” At The Eccles Theater

The national tour of SIX THE MUSICAL, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is changing “herstory” with its catchy songs, stirring performances, and messages of empowerment.

SIX THE MUSICAL (by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss), which won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score, has been performed all over the world, including the West End and Broadway. The 80-minute show imagines a concert starring the six wives of Henry VIII as each present their argument for why they had the worst life (and/or death): “Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.”

Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon is a force to be reckoned with, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn is full of fire, standby Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour (normally played by Amina Faye) slays with astounding vocals, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves is an explosion of joy, and Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard is a powerful presence.

The choreography by Carrie-Ann Ingrouille is a pop concert extravaganza peppered with historical nods and performed with gusto and flair.

The Tony-winning costume design by Gabriella Slade has references to pop diva fashion and historical costume while maintaining a completely unique, instantly recognizable look that’s glamorous, glimmering, and almost futuristic.

The concert stage scenic design by Emma Bailey and lighting design by Tim Deiling work hand in hand to present a luminescent backdrop and platform to display the work of the performers and the stories of their characters.

There’s nothing else quite like SIX, and there’s no better time to check it out than right here at the Eccles!

SIX THE MUSICAL plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 21, 2024. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus