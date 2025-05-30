Review Roundup: MILLIONS World Premiere Musical at Alliance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MILLIONS, a world premiere musical is now on stage at the Alliance Theatre. MILLIONS is inspired by Frank Cottrell Boyce’s novel and film, and features a book by Bob Martin, original score by Adam Guettel, and direction by Bartlett Sher. The production will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through June 15, 2025.

The cast of MILLIONS is led by Keenan Barrett as Damian, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as The Thief, Yair Keydar as Anthony, Leigh Ellen Jones as Maureen, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Dorothy, and Steven Pasquale as Ron. Additional cast members include Jackson Arthur, Jonah Harmon, Cameron McCrae, Adrienne Ocfemia, Brad Raymond, Robert Stanton, Carla R. Stewart, and Billy Harrigan Tighe. The ensemble features Morgan Crumbly, Claire Davy, Kate Fahrner, Ann Sanders, Wyatt Wilkerson, and Gabriel Zenone, with production swings Hunter Brown and Noelle McIntyre.

The creative team for MILLIONS includes Choreographer Dell Howlett, Scenic Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Don Holder, Sound Designer Justin Ellington, Projection Designers Ben Pearcy and Brad Peterson, and Fight Choreographer Jake Guinn. Kimberly Grigsby serves as Music Director.

MILLIONS runs through June 15, 2025, at the Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola Stage in Atlanta. The original film, which inspired the musical, is currently streaming on Disney+ and holds an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Let's see what the critics think!

Frank Rizzo, ShowRiz: The show is definitely a work in progress, with potential. But some serious sleeve-rolling is needed. What I liked about it most was Adam Guettel’s music. (I’m a great admirer of this work.) Here the music is his most accessible without losing his signature voice and style. [...] But other elements of the show — from its book to its casting to its staging — need further attention before it heads north. There are elements in the musical’s story that are clunky or simply don’t make sense. (Spoliers ahead in these paragraphs.)

Benjamin Carr, ArtsATL: Technically, Millions is a marvel. The model house set, designed by Michael Yeargan, is particularly impressive as it slides on and off the stage. Transitions between the settings are generally seamless, despite the many moving and rotating parts onstage as actors perform. The use of lighting, projections and sound effects enhance key moments, particularly involving the train. When addressing its biggest thematic question, whether money is good or evil, Millions needs to come up with a more impactful and definitive statement to leave its audience with, something more concrete than the pleasant reprise that is currently there.

Check back for more reviews!

Reader Reviews

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds