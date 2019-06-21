Review Roundup: KINKY BOOTS Regional Premiere At The Muny - See What The Critics Are Saying!

See what critics are saying about the regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, at The Muny!

The company features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola).

A glittering ensemble completes this cast, including Meryn Beckett, Callan Bergmann, Holly Davis, Ian Fitzgerald, Duane Martin Foster, Todd A. Horman, Valton Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Ross Lekites, Maggie McDowell, Michael Olaribigbe, Jen Perry, Kyle Post, Anthony Sagaria, Ricky Schroeder, Joey Taranto and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Kinky Boots original Broadway direction and choreography are by Jerry Mitchell, with choreography re-created by Rusty Mowery and direction re-created by DB Bonds. Music direction will be by Ryan Fielding Garrett.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Gregg Barnes, costume design coordination by Lindsay McWilliams, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, wig design by Kelley Jordan. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman. Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauperand is based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

Tanya Seale, BroadwayWorld: This entire company is strong, and the story unfolds flawlessly, delivering a message of acceptance amidst lots of uninhibited delight. I was cheerfully surprised at the warm reception from a Midwestern audience, who offered spontaneous outbursts of applause and enjoyed giggles at some of the show's most risqué lines.

Calvin Wilson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: "Kinky Boots," based on a 2005 British film of the same name, contains all the elements for a fun musical: interesting characters, an involving story and entertaining songs that tie it all together. With a book by Harvey Fierstein ("Torch Song Trilogy") and a score by Cyndi Lauper, it's a feel-good show that fully engages the audience.

Kevin Brackett, ReviewSTL.com: With all the hate that exists in the world today, there's never been a better time for a feel-good show about being yourself and accepting others for who they are. Perfectly coinciding with Pride Month, Kinky Boots at The Muny is exactly that show.

Mark Bretz, Ladue News: Blending the considerable talents of pop composer Cyndi Lauper and writer Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray, Torch Song Trilogy), Kinky Boots is a fun-filled frolic which benefits from the directorial re-creation at The Muny by DB Bonds of the original Broadway direction by Jerry Mitchell.

