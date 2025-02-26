Review Roundup: Julie Bowen Stars in Larissa FastHorse’s FAKE IT UNTIL YOU MAKE IT at Center Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critics our sounding off on the Julie Bowen led production of Center Theatre Group’s world premiere of Fake It Until You Make It, written by acclaimed playwright Larissa FastHorse. The comedy, directed by Michael John Garcés, runs through March 9, 2025, at the Mark Taper Forum in downtown Los Angeles.

Joining Bowen on stage are Noah Bean, Eric Stanton Betts, Tonantzin Carmelo, Brandon Delsid, and Dakota Ray Hebert. The production is a co-production with Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

A bold world premiere comedy from Los Angeles-based playwright, Larissa FastHorse, about being whoever you want to be, even when it’s not who you are. In her uproarious new comedy, a collision of friends and foes within the non-profit sector sets the stage for a whirlwind of competition, chaos, and comedic revelation.

The production then transfers to the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage, Washington D.C. April 3 to May 4, 2025 where the cast will be Noah Bean, Eric Stanton Betts , Amy Brenneman, Tonantzin Carmelo, Brandon Delsid, and Dakota Ray Hebert. Bowen will not continue with the production in DC.

The show follows Wynona, the Native American proprietor of N.O.B.U.S.H., and River, her white counterpart at Indigenous Nations Soaring. Their escalating rivalry ensnares colleagues and bystanders, leading to the unraveling of secrets that highlight the absurdities of ambition and authenticity. Amidst the laughter, genuine connections form, emphasizing the value of unexpected paths to success. Fake It Until You Make It takes an absurd look at what defines who we are, and the lengths some people will go through to change it.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Charles McNulty, LA Times: But much as I admired the playwright’s ingenious examination of identity politics through the looking glass of farce, I never quite succumbed to the comedy’s demented logic. My resistance wasn’t just a function of the radically changed political landscape that has made DEI concerns no laughing matter. There’s a cynicism at the heart of “Fake It Until You Make It” that distances us from the characters. FastHorse, to her credit, doesn’t write schematic plays. She refuses to treat her Native protagonist as a hero. But in making Wynona so belligerently flawed and River so narcissistically self-serving, FastHorse diminishes our concern for the outcome of their battle. A pox on both their houses, I found myself indifferently concluding.

Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly: The ensemble cast is largely operating at the top of their game. Bowen brings the sly wit and dry cunning that made her a standout on Modern Family to the character of River, a well-intentioned white woman inserting herself into spaces she does not belong. This marks Bowen's theatrical debut, and at first, that fact seems to have her playing catch-up — but once she finds her rhythm, Bowen delivers a hilarious, honest portrait of an insufferable, yet well-meaning woman lacking essential self-awareness.

Evan Henerson, BroadwayWorld: FAKE IT’s physical and intellectual humor aren’t always completely in synch with each other, but the play is smart enough and directed with enough crispness to keep things entertaining. Bowen and Carmelo are deliciously catty when they bring River and Wynona into full-on adversary mode (although the play wimps out slightly when it softens both characters). Watching the blonde and very Caucasian-looking Bowen (late of MODERN FAMILY) falling for ruses and buffoonishly following what she thinks are strict instructions from the Affiliated Gaming Tribe Coalition is a hoot indeed. Betts and Delsid, both gifted physical comedians, handle the trick Mark Short Bull ruse with a nice blend of zaniness and lust.

Asha Mody, Daily Trojan: The phrase “show, don’t tell” feels like it would have been useful writing advice for FastHorse. As humans, people don’t openly discuss their innermost motivations and objectives. It is up to the audience to interpret the character’s truest motivation based on good acting. There is one point in the play where Carmelo verbally announces that she is going to use Bowen’s desire to connect with the elder council as bait for her plotting. It would have been far more interesting for Carmelo to show this through her actions.

Laura Foti Cohen, Larchmont Buzz: The show that followed underscores the fact that issues surrounding indigenous peoples and tribal nations are complicated. And one way to make tough issues more palatable is through humor. Fake It Until You Make It goes all in to spread the word.

Edward Hong, Nerds of Color: Despite the play’s few areas of unevenness, I definitely had a good time and would recommend it to others. Most importantly, it is a joy to see Indigenous storytelling from Indigenous artists that does not solely rely on trauma but with comedy. Because in our current times? We most definitely need it. This is the first commissioned Indigenous playwright work at Center Theatre Group and I very much look forward to even more not only from Larissa FastHorse but from other playwrights that deserve the spotlight.

