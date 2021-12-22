Review Roundup: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour Relaunches; Read the Reviews!

The third year of the record-breaking North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen relaunched on December 7, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The tour will stop by more than 30 cities across the US and Canada in the 2021/2022 season.

For a full list of tour cities and venues, visit www.dearevanhansen.com.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts - Greensboro, NC

News & Record: I have seen "Beautiful" and "Dear Evan Hansen" and the quality of both was excellent. There were a few times during "Dear Evan Hansen" when I thought the sound was not balanced properly and the music overpowered the lyrics. A friend had the same complaint about "Wicked." Other than that, the performances have been great.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts - West Palm Beach, FL

Mary Damiano, Palm Beach Daily News: Clocking in at around three hours, "Dear Evan Hansen" is a long show, a multi-media barrage featuring fine performances and memorable songs. The scenic design's main component is rotating, vertical screens which display a dizzying, ever-changing montage of news feeds, text messages and emails, illustrating the non-stop social media frenzy that pervade the lives of the show's teen characters and its core audience. The show speaks to the need for human connection, and the modern paradox of having a slew of online friends, but not having a friend in the true sense of the word.

John Thomason, Boca Magazine: Extraordinarily cast, and directed with sharpness and authenticity by Michael Grief, this tour delivers the sort of lighting in a bottle every production hopes for, in the form of humor and pathos, soaring songs and engrossing dialogue, a dexterous orchestra and an innovative scenic design. The latter, by David Korins, offers a vision of endless social media scrolls projected behind the action, a presentation reflecting the overwhelming ubiquity of this technology in the characters' lives and in the propulsion of the story.