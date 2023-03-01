Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Eccles Theater is Filled with Palpable Emotion

DEAR EVAN HANSEN plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Eccles Theater is Filled with Palpable Emotion

The last time the national tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN played at the Eccles Theater, in March 2020, its run was cut short as the world shut down due to coronavirus. Now it's back for those who missed it and the lucky ones who get a second viewing. Filled with emotion that's almost palpable, the musical provides an experience that is deeply moving.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN (book by Stephen Levenson, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) comes from the Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winning songwriting team of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and A CHRISTMAS STORY. The 2017 Best Musical Tony winner was adapted to an enjoyable, unfairly maligned film in 2021. Socially awkward high school senior Evan Hansen finds himself caught in a web of deceit after a misunderstanding that he struggles to correct. As the lie becomes more difficult to control, it begins to bring him everything he has wanted in life. Is it really wrong if it's helping people?

Anthony Norman's portrayal of Evan is grounded and driven, likeable and even loveable. He carries the show on his shoulders with poise and magnetism. His mother, Heidi, is played by Broadway and Pioneer Theatre Company alum Coleen Sexton with vigor, motherly instincts, and hard-hitting vocals.

Pablo David Laucerica as Jared and Micaela Lamas as Alana are true shining stars with big personalities and even bigger singing voices.

Every member of the Murphy family fills their role beautifully, creating uncountable poignant, affecting moments, including Alaina Anderson as Zoe, August Emerson as Connor, John Hemphill as Larry, and Lili Thomas as Cynthia.

The production design cannily augments the storytelling by reflecting the digital world enveloping the characters, including social media. The projection design by Peter Nigrini and scenic design by David Korins work together seamlessly to accomplish this, effectively creating emotional response through the abstract. The stunning lighting design by Japhy Weideman perfectly complements their work and is chill-inducing when paired with the music and performances.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 5, 2023. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

CONTENT ADVISORY: The musical contains a number of instances of strong language.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman




Review: Hale Centre Theatres TITANIC is a Momentous Achievement Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's TITANIC is a Momentous Achievement
TITANIC THE MUSICAL on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is a magnificent, heart-stopping production with set, lighting, and performances that far surpass all reasonable expectations for local theatre. Just as the original ship, this TITANIC is a wonder to behold.
HAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 Season Photo
HAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 Season
HAMILTON will return as part of the Broadway at the Eccles Series for the 23-24 season.
Tuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor Experience Photo
Tuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor Experience
This year whether you’re coming for one of the fabulous Broadway theater productions, or any of the spring concert series, you’re likely to notice a few changes in the iconic red rock canyon. Tuacahn has been getting a bit of a face lift.
Young Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDTs RING AROUND THE ROSE Photo
Young Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE
RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues with another unforgettable, interactive experience with SOUTH VALLEY CREATIVE DANCE on March 11 in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre.

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor i... (read more about this author)


Review: Hale Centre Theatre's TITANIC is a Momentous AchievementReview: Hale Centre Theatre's TITANIC is a Momentous Achievement
February 27, 2023

TITANIC THE MUSICAL on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is a magnificent, heart-stopping production with set, lighting, and performances that far surpass all reasonable expectations for local theatre. Just as the original ship, this TITANIC is a wonder to behold.
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's SEE HOW THEY RUN Is ExuberantReview: Hale Centre Theatre's SEE HOW THEY RUN Is Exuberant
February 2, 2023

SEE HOW THEY RUN on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage is an exuberant comedy that keeps you always guessing and ever entertained.
Interview: Kareem Fahmy on His New World Premiere Play A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre CompanyInterview: Kareem Fahmy on His New World Premiere Play A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
January 28, 2023

BroadwayWorld had the chance to speak with Kareem Fahmy about his new play A DISTINCT SOCIETY, currently receiving a world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.
Review: Carmen Cusack Triumphed in BRIGHT STAR in Concert at the Eccles TheaterReview: Carmen Cusack Triumphed in BRIGHT STAR in Concert at the Eccles Theater
January 21, 2023

Carmen Cusack triumphantly returned to her Tony-nominated starring role of Alice Murphy in BRIGHT STAR in Concert, which played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Eccles Theater is Slick and SleekReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Eccles Theater is Slick and Sleek
January 11, 2023

The national tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, now playing at the Eccles Theater, breathes life into the origins of the iconic group with slick choreography, sleek design, and dynamo performances.
share