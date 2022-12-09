Review: ALVIN AILEY American Dance Theater 2022 Season at New York City Center-Thrilling Programs Through 12/24

The 2022 Season performances by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at New York City Center are now on stage to the delight of metro area audiences. With multiple programs being presented, dance enthusiasts and many others can elect to enjoy numerous shows this holiday season. Live music will be featured on December 16, 17, and 18.

We were pleased to attend the evening performance on Tuesday, December 6. The program commenced with "Blues Suite." Alvin Ailey's original choreography has been restaged by Matthew Rushing, Ronni Favors, and Clifton Brown. It is a gem of a dance that features nine traditional blues selections, vibrant costuming, and of course, the finest contemporary dance. "Blues Suite" has exciting elements that are charming, moving, humorous, seductive, and even playful.

After a brief intermission, the program continued with "Duet" danced by Belen Indhira Pereyra and Patrick Coker. This beautiful piece is making its Ailey premiere in 2022. Choreographed by Paul Taylor with music by Josef Haydn, it has been staged for the show by Carolyn Adams. Bathed in blue light, the graceful pair demonstrated perfect partnering.

"For Four" was performed by Ashley Kaylynn Green, Kanji Segawa, Khalia Campbell, and Miranda Quinn. This lively, spirited piece showcases the Ailey dancers' athleticism, elegant flair, and passion for their art.

After the second intermission, "Revelations" was presented. Choreographed by Alvin Ailey, this piece has become an iconic part of the company's repertoire and it gets more inspirational and captivating with every viewing. "Revelations" is comprised of ten songs in the three part dance that includes "Pilgrim of Sorrow," "Take Me to the Water," and "Move, Members, Move." The dance is topped off by the full company performing a jubilant dance to the song, "Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham" as the audience claps along. "Revelations" is a timeless piece performed in true Ailey style that effectively explores feelings of grief and joy using music that includes African-American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel, and holy blues.

The extraordinary dancers in the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater include Jeroboam Bozeman, Khalia Campbell, Patrick Coker, Sarah Daley-Perdomo, Caroline T. Dartey, Ghrai DeVore-Stokes, Solomon Dumas, Samantha Figgins, James Gilmer, Vernard J. Gilmore, Ashley Kaylynn Green, Jacquelin Harris, Michael Jackson, Jr., Yazzmeen Laidler, Yannick Lebrun, Xavier Mack, Renaldo Maurice, Ashley Mayeux, Corrin Rachelle Mitchell, Chalvar Monteiro, Alisha Rena Peek, Belen Indhira Pereyra, Miranda Quinn, Hannah Alissa Richardson, Deirdre Rogan, Kanji Segawa, Courtney Celeste Spears, Constance Stamatiou, Christopher Taylor, Jermaine Terry, and Christopher R. Wilson.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was founded by Alvin Ailey in 1958 to carry out his vision of a company dedicated to enriching American modern dance heritage and preserving the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience. Robert Battle is the Artistic Director and Matthew Rushing is the Associate Artistic Director. Judith Jamison is the Artistic Director Emerita. Ronni Favors serves as the Rehearsal Director, Clifton Brown as the Assistant Rehearsal Director, and Bennett Rink is the Executive Director.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performances are stunning as the dancers seem to defy gravity while showcasing the finest modern dance and portraying meaningful themes. See their 2022 Season at New York City Center on West 55th Street thorough Saturday, December 24th. For tickets and to learn more about the company, please visit https://www.alvinailey.org/.

Photo Credit: Patrick Kolnik