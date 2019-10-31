Renee Elise Goldsberry, Carrie Underwood, and Kristen Stewart Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Nov. 4-8.

Monday, Nov. 4 - Matt Czuchry discusses the series "The Resident," and "Waves" star Renee Elise Goldsberry drops by. Also, DJ duo LOUD LUXURY and singer/rapper BRYCE VINE perform for the "Live" audience.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Tim McGRaw speaks about the book "Grit & Grace," and "Crown Vic" star Bridget Moynahan visits.

Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Charlie's Angels" star Kristen Stewart, and VIVICA A. FOX talks about the series "Empire." Plus, Pop trio PUBLIC performs for the "Live" audience.

Thursday, Nov. 7 - "Charlie's Angels" director Elizabeth Banks joins Ryan as co-host this morning, and John Cena chats about the film "Playing with Fire."

Friday, Nov. 8 - Superstar and former "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood closes out the week as Ryan's co-host. They interview Maura Tierney about the film "The Report," and "Succession" star Brian Cox talks about "The Great Society" on Broadway.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles