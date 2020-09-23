Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Renée Fleming, Michael Feinstein & More Join Carnegie Hall's First-Ever Virtual Opening Night Gala Celebration

Article Pixel

The virtual gala will take place on October 7th.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Renée Fleming, Michael Feinstein & More Join Carnegie Hall's First-Ever Virtual Opening Night Gala Celebration

On Wednesday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. (EDT), Carnegie Hall presents its first-ever Virtual Opening Night Gala Celebration, inviting music lovers worldwide to mark the Hall's 130th anniversary season, honoring its illustrious past and looking to the future. This free online program will feature leading musicians, including Jon Batiste, Joyce DiDonato, Gustavo Dudamel, Michael Feinstein, Renée Fleming, Rhiannon Giddens and Our Native Daughters, Angélique Kidjo, Lang Lang, Wynton Marsalis, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, James Taylor, Michael Tilson Thomas, and more exploring Carnegie Hall's remarkable legacy and the special place that it represents for artists from all around the world. The celebration, directed by Emmy Award-winner Habib Azar, will include highlights of legendary performances from throughout the Hall's history as well as newly recorded musical selections.

"We are deeply grateful to all those who have stood by Carnegie Hall in recent months as we have all faced this unprecedented crisis brought on by COVID-19," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "While this has been an incredibly difficult time, we also know it is important to take this time to celebrate this milestone season, reflecting not only on the history of our Hall, but also the many ways it will contribute to the lives of huge numbers of New Yorkers as well as others in the future. We especially want to thank the amazing artists who have collaborated with us on this first-ever virtual celebration, sharing their talents and reminding us why there is no place for music like Carnegie Hall, anywhere in the world."

Viewers everywhere will be able watch this complimentary streamed presentation on carnegiehall.org as well as on Carnegie Hall's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Mercedes T. Bass and Hope and Robert F. Smith are the Gala Lead Chairmen for Carnegie Hall's Opening Night of the 130th Anniversary Season: A Virtual Gala Celebration. The Gala Chairmen Committee includes Len and Emily Blavatnik; Maral and Sarkis Jebejian; Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis; Jean and Melanie Salata; Beatrice Santo Domingo; David M. Siegel and Dana Matsushita; Ian and Margaret Smith; S. Donald Sussman; and Joan and Sanford I. Weill. PwC is the Opening Night Gala Lead Sponsor for the 17th consecutive season, and Roy Weathers, Vice Chairman, PwC is the Corporate Chairman for the event. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the Opening Night Gala Supporting Sponsor.

Funds raised from this Opening Night celebration will support the Hall's artistic and education programming and help ensure that the Hall will continue to serve audiences for many years to come.

Supporters interested in learning more about gala participation, including exclusive event benefits, can call Carnegie Hall's Special Events Office at 212-903-9679 or visit carnegiehall.org/openingnight2020.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You