Rena Strober to Release IMAGINE THAT! Featuring Jason Alexander and More

Award-winning Broadway, film, and television actor and advocate for the blind, Rena Strober, has announced the August 28 release of her new family album, Imagine That! The Sesame Street Music of Joe Raposo & Jeff Moss.

These iconic songs inspire decades of fond memories, yet are as engaging as ever for new little ears. They deserve the luxury treatment they get from this wildly talented, top-of-their-game team coming together to put on a classy show filled with a cheerful Broadway sense of style.

The many facets of this project coalesced via the trio of Fred Mollin , William "Chip" Beaman of Knighthawk Digital Entertainment Group, and the extraordinary vision of Broadway singer/producer Rena Strober , who says, "What the world needs now, more than ever, is the music of Sesame Street . We need to be reminded that being kind is simple and being 'different' is beautiful. No matter what your abilities or disabilities, if you 'Believe in Yourself,' you can do anything!"

Imagine That! The Sesame Street Music of Joe Raposo & Jeff Moss is being released in celebration of National Guide Dog Month in September. A portion of the proceeds from all digital and hard copy sales of the album will go to Guide Dogs of America and the Gavin R. Stevens Foundation, whose mission is to find a treatment and cure for blindness, focusing on Leber's Congenital Amaurosis (LCA).

