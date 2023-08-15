Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

According to Cameron Mackintosh, the film adaptation of the musical epic Les Miserables will return in 2023.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

The superstar producer recently told Variety that the acclaimed movie musical "is currently being digitally remastered and will be re-released later this year."

Though he offered no details as to whether fans can expect the film to return to the big screen, the producer spoke of the staying power of the piece, stating, “Whether they’re fighting for repression, standing up for rights and strength, that’s something that has never happened with any other show. Young people don’t see the show as ‘old,’ but rather they resonate with the aspects of the novel and in turn the music. The story of ‘Les Mis’ becomes more poignant and more of the moment, now than ever. It’s about the heart of what Victor was writing, and that’s about humanity.”

Tom Hooper's 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables stars an ensemble cast led by Hugh JackmanRussell CroweAnne HathawayEddie RedmayneAmanda SeyfriedHelena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen. The film grossed over $442 million worldwide and was nominated for eight categories at the 85th Academy Awards, winning three, including Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway's portrayal of Fantine. 

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals. To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.



Recommended For You