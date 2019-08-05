Reeve Carney, Amy Spanger & More Will Sing from OSWALD Musical at Green Room 42

Tony LePage (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and Josh Sassanella (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages) will debut songs from their new musical Oswald on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7.00pm at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). The concert of Oswald features Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), Amy Spanger (Matilda, Elf), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Joe Carroll (Frozen, Bandstand), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Alex Finke (Come From Away, Les Miserables), De'lon Grant (Come From Away), Donnie Kehr (Billy Elliott, Jersey Boys), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show, Kinky Boots), and Joey Calveri (Rock of Ages, Wonderland), with more talent to be announced.

November 22, 1963 is one of the most infamous days in history. As President Kennedy's motorcade heads down the streets of Dallas, Texas, a shot rings out. Days later his accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, is led through the basement of the Dallas Police headquarters only to meet his doom. The nation mourns for the loss of a great leader, and for a truth that can never be spoken. Told through the eyes of his now elderly widowed wife, Oswald explores two possible versions of the accused assassin's journey simultaneously. On one side of our story we follow a troubled youth caught up in an impossible situation, which ultimately leads to the conspiracy theories many believe to this day. On the other, we watch a cold-blooded killer driven mad by his unrelenting need to be remembered.

"We're so excited to bring this concert of Oswald to New York," said LePage and Sassanella. "It is a unique opportunity to bring the music to The Green Room 42 with a lineup of incredibly talented performers. Retelling one of the most iconic and hotly debated stories across modern history and exploring the various possible versions of these events has been exhilarating. We can't wait to watch New York audiences pick a side."

Jane Cardona (Head Over Heels, To Kill A Mockingbird) music directs and leads the band on keyboard, with Eric Stockton and Freddy Hall on guitar, Jeff Allen on bass, and Kevin Garcia on drums.

First staged at Dallas' The Firehouse Theatre, Oswald is directed by Randi Kleiner (Zombie Prom, God Loves My People Best), features music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby (To Kill a Mockingbird, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), with Ally Beans andEnrique Brown producing. 5th Estate Entertainment is general manager.

Tickets are $22-52 and can be purchased by visiting Bit.ly/OswaldTixGR42. For more information about Oswald, visit OswaldTheMusical.com.

