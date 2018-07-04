Red, White, Blue and Broadway- The Full July Fourth Weekend Performance Schedule!

Happy Fourth of July! Just because the rest of the country will be spending the weekend sipping drinks at the pool, pigging out at family barbecues, and enjoying a day off at home, doesn't mean Broadway will shut down for the holiday weekend - the shows must go on!

Very few shows will play on July 4th, but many will be open for business in the days leading up to it. Catch up on which are doing what below with the full July Fourth weekend schedule below!

Show Weds.

7/4 Thurs.

7/5 Fri.

7/6 Sat.

7/7 Sun.

7/8 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 1:00PM

6:30PM 2:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 7:00PM 1:00PM

7:00PM 1:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 2:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 1:00PM

7:30PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:30PM

8:00PM 3:00PM

7:30PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 2:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 1:00PM

6:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:30PM 7:30PM 2:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

7:30PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 1:00PM

6:30PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 2:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM

Related Articles