Red Bull Theater Continues REMARKABULL PODVERSATIONS With Kate Burton

Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special benefit programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time: a RemarkaBull Podversation with Kate Burton. This FREE event can be viewed by anyone through a variety of livestreams and on Facebook Live.

RemarkaBull Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon―and beyond with some of the finest actors working in the classical theater today. Previous guests have included Lisa Harrow, Elizabeth Marvel, and Michael Urie.

On Monday June 22nd, three-time Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Kate Burton will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Producer, for a conversation focused on Prospero's famous ending soliloquy from Shakespeare's The Tempest. Burton performed the role of Prospera in 2018 at The Old Globe in San Francisco under the direction of Joe Dowling. She'll read passages from the play and discuss her thoughts on the text, character, and gender in Shakespeare.

They'll take questions through Facebook LIVE, too. Red Bull will also be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by Monday, June 22 at 10:00 AM EDT.

The daughter of two celebrated Shakespearean actors, Kate Burton has played Viola, Juliet, Desdemona, and Isabella. Her performances in both Coriolanus and Cymbeline for Shakespeare in the Park, were uniformly praised, and in 2018 she was lauded for her Prospera in The Tempest for the Old Globe. A three-time Tony and Emmy Award nominee, she was last seen on Broadway opposite Kevin Kline in Present Laughter. On television, she is best known for her work in "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy." Most recently, she appeared in Where Did You Go, Bernadette starring Cate Blanchett and directed by Richard Linklater. She is a graduate of Brown University and the Yale School of Drama. Kate was honored by Red Bull this year with with the Matador Award for Excellence in Classical Theater.

Future Podversations include:

Monday, June 29: 'A Homely Swain' with Chukwudi Iwuji. Celebrated Shakespearean Chukwudi Iwuji joins host Nathan Winkelstein to discuss Henry VI, the man who would be 'a Homely Swain'. They'll take your questions, too.

Monday July 6: "I am I" with Matthew Rauch. Shakespearean actor and Red Bull stalwart Matthew Rauch sits down to discuss and read a speech from Shakespeare's first great villain Henry VI as well as discuss the evolution of Shakespeare in his writing.

Monday, July 13: "All the World's a Stage" with Stephen Spinella. Two time Tony Nominee Stephen Spinella joins the Podversation to discuss his approach to text and the character of the great melancholic enigma Jacques.

