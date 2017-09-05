Rebecca Luker Set for Theatre Forward's 40th Anniversary Party

Theatre Forward will celebrate its 40th Anniversary this 2017- 2018 theatre season, kicking off the festivities with a cocktail party at the home of Board Member Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander in Greenwich, CT on Saturday, September 9, 2017 with special guests Rebecca Luker and ReGina Taylor. The inaugural event will launch a series of special programming to commemorate the landmark anniversary of the organization.

Founded in 1977 by its 10 founding member theatres, Theatre Forward strives to advance American theatre and its communities by increasing access and opportunity for all to experience theatre that builds community and sets the stage for individual achievement. The organization's focus is twofold: Advancing Strong Theatre and Educating Through Theatre.

"Theatre Forward theatres have been artistic homes to so many of us," said Richard Thomas, Honorary Chair. "The achievements of Theatre Forward in enhancing innovation, excellence, and community impact across the country are anchored in the financial support of companies, foundations and individuals who share our common belief in the value of theatre and its role in building and sustaining community."

In February of 2018, Theatre Forward will host its 15th Annual Broadway Roundtable, a highly-anticipated round-up of theatre professionals and influencers, brought together each year to discuss the current theatrical landscape.

Following the Roundtable, the 2018 Theatre Forward Chairman's Awards Gala will be held in April. The annual Chairman's Awards Gala supports the work of Theatre Forward, which is dedicated to advancing American theatres and its communities through its Educating Through Theatre and Advancing Strong Theatre initiatives.

"As we embark on our 40th Anniversary, we continue to strive to support the theatres from which we were founded and celebrate the artistic excellence of our members," said Bruce Whitacre, Executive Director. "We saw a record 13 shows that originated in our theatres on Broadway and New York, collectively earning 46 Tony nominations in the 2016 - 2017 season alone!"

Theatre Forward continues to build and expand its catalog of theatrical programs designed to engage audiences and support the advancement of theatre. Current programs include the Advancing Strong Theatre initiative, designed to fund and support greater access and opportunity in American Theatre through grants awarded to select theatres, focused on equity, diversity and inclusion in their programming. The Educating Through Theatre program provides funding and technical support for education programs at the 19 members theatres with support from AT&T, The Hearst Foundations, Southwest Airlines, and other partnerships. Spotlight Series Events continue throughout the year, bringing employees of Theatre Forward's supporting companies to the best of Broadway each season, for the best price, hosting 32 events in the 2016-2017 season alone. Additionally, the Save My Seat program offers discount and full price tickets on and off-Broadway to employees of supporting organizations.

Lastly, this past year, Theatre Forward introduced an individual donor program called the National Society, bringing together a group of dedicated theatre patrons who support the organization on varying levels and are awarded access to exclusive events throughout the season. As part of the 40th Anniversary season, this latest initiative will provide an access point to new members looking to gain involvement within the community.

Theatre Forward is devoted to advancing the American theatre and its communities by providing funding and other resources to the country's leading nonprofit theatres. Through this network of funders and regional theatres, Theatre Forward aims to increase access and opportunity for all to experience theatre that builds community and sets the stage for individual achievement by advancing strong theatre and educating through theatre.

Theatre Forward is an association of institutional nonprofit theatres located in 19 cities across the country.

Theatre Forward, formerly National Corporate Theatre Fund, was created in 1977 by our 10 founding member theatres. Today, Theatre Forward theatres include The Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alley Theatre, ALLIANCE THEATRE, American Conservatory Theater, American Repertory Theater, Arena Stage, Center Theatre Group, Cleveland Play House, Dallas Theater Center, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Guthrie Theater, Hartford Stage, Long Warf Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Old Globe, Seattle Repertory Theatre and Trinity Repertory Company, and Walnut Street Theatre.

For more information, visit theatreforward.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

