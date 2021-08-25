Ramsey Lewis Presents The Saturday Salon This Weekend

GRAMMY Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis continues his live streaming ticketed solo performances with a second season of twelve shows announced for 2021. The "Saturday Salon" sponsored by Ariel Investments will take place on the last Saturday of every month and feature a 60-minute performance at 1:00 PM Central Time. Tickets are $20 per show and on sale at StageIt.com/RamseyLewis. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Jazz Foundation of America.

Funky Serenity was well received by critics who called the album an essential album from Ramsey Lewis. It finds him combining elements of blues, funk, gospel, pop, soul and even briefly, a hint of avant-garde. However, Funky Serenity was also a reminder of why Ramsey Lewis was one of the most successful jazz pianists of his generation. The album's single Kufanya Mapenzi (Making Love) is classic Ramsey Lewis.

Ramsey Lewis has been an iconic leader in the contemporary jazz movement for over 50 years with an unforgettable sound and outgoing personality that has allowed him to crossover to the pop and R&B charts. The Ramsey Lewis Trio, with bassist Eldee Young and percussionist Redd Holt, became a fixture on the Chicago jazz scene, releasing their debut album, Ramsey Lewis & His Gentlemen of Jazz, back in 1956. Lewis earned his first gold record, as well as a Grammy award for Best Jazz Performance, for their swinging version of Dobie Gray's hit "The In Crowd." He returned to the pop charts in 1966 with versions of "Hang On Sloopy" and "Wade In The Water." After Young and Holt left Lewis' trio to form their own group, the pianist hired a new rhythm section with Cleveland Eaton on bass and Maurice White on drums. When White left the band to form Earth, Wind & Fire, Morris Jennings signed on as the trio's new percussionist. White returned to produce Lewis' 1974 smash album entitled Sun Goddess, in which Lewis first experimented with electronic keyboards and featured members of Earth, Wind & Fire on the album. In 1983, Lewis returned to the studio with Young and Holt for the album Reunion. Throughout his illustrious career, Lewis who is a NEA Jazz Master, has also joined forces with countless other artists to create new and innovative music. In 1984, he collaborated with Nancy Wilson on The Two of Us, in 1988 he recorded with London's Philharmonia Orchestra for the album A Classic Encounter, and in 1989 Lewis and Dr. Billy Taylor cut a set of piano duets in We Meet Again. In 1997, Lewis added disc jockey to his resume, hosting a popular show on Chicago's WNUA-FM that ran until 2009. You can hear Ramsey Lewis' latest recording Urban Knights VII available now via Ropeadope Records https://fanlink.to/RamseyLewis_VII.