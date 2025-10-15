Rachel Zegler to Perform From EVITA on STRICTLY COME DANCING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rachel Zegler is set to perform on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing later this month. According to The Independent, the Evita star will join the UK competition program on the 26 October results episode during "Icons Week," where she will sing "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," accompanied by two dancers from the show.

Her performance follows Jamie Lloyd's recent production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical on the West End, which concluded its limited West End run in September. Zegler's other UK television appearances include an interview on The One Show earlier this year and a forthcoming episode on The Graham Norton Show debuting on 24 October.

Strictly Come Dancing is the British variation on Dancing with the Stars, which sees professional dancers pair up with celebrities and compete against their fellow contestant couples. The show airs Saturdays on BBC One from 6.30 pm.

Zegler starred as Eva Peron in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA. James Olivas portrays Juan Perón opposite Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva. The production ran at The London Palladium through September 6 and is rumored to transfer to Broadway. Read the reviews here.

In 2024, Zegler made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Her film credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Netflix animated musical Spellbound, Y2K, and Disney's Snow White. This summer, she made her West End debut in a new production of Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd at the London Palladium.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner