Rachel York and Julia Murney to Star in Industry Reading of 'NORA BLAKE' Musical

Rachel York (Victor/Victoria, City of Angels) and Julia Murney (Wicked, Lennon) will star as battling twins Nora and Laura Blake in an industry presentation of the Femme Noir thriller, The Betrayal of Nora Blake, a murder-mystery musical by John Meyer (Heartbreaker).

Directed by Carl Andress (The Divine Sister), the readings will be presented at the Shelter Studios Penthouse #1, 244 West 54th Street - 12th Floor, on Monday, September 25th, at 4pm and Tuesday, September 26th at 3pm.

Supporting roles will be played by Tom Hewitt, Chris Hoch, Lenny Wolpe and Marcy McGuigan.

This satiric send-up of a Film Noir opened to rave reviews in the U.K. press, with an extended sold-out run at London's prestigious Jermyn Street Theater. The London Independent dubbed the show "funniest musical of the year." This was followed by an American premiere at the Cuillo Centre for the Arts in West Palm Beach, FL. The show is now ready for Off-Broadway.

Rachel York won the Drama Desk for Outstanding Featured Actress as Norma Cassidy in Victor/Victoria and was nominated for roles in Dessa Rose and the Sondheim revue Putting It Together. Most recently, she starred as Jackie in the 2016 Broadway production of Disaster! Julia Murney last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, after playing the role in the national tour, for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other NY credits include Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), Falling (Drama Desk nomination), The Vagina Monologues, A Class Act, Crimes of the Heart and Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination).







John Meyer has crafted scripts and lyrics for a host of established artists, including Shirley Bassey, Linda Lavin, Margaret Whiting and Madeline Kahn. Meyer first made his mark in the 1960's when Judy Garland sang four of his songs in national TV appearances. They remained friends until Garland's death in 1969. Meyer was later commissioned to write an episode for Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, entitled Gershwin's Trunk. It featured Lainie Kazan and Carrie Fisher. A 2010 reading of his comedy, Zazou, featured Eartha Kitt in the title role.

Carl Andress is an American theatre director whose credits include the NY premieres of several of Charles Busch's critically acclaimed comedies: The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist, and Die, Mommie, Die. Carl has had the pleasure of staging new and established works by Douglas Carter Beane, Paul Rudnick, Terrence McNally, Kander and Ebb and Sheldon Harnick, among others. His work has been seen on many NYC stages and beyond, such as MCC Theater, Primary Stages, La Jolla Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, Bay Street, Coconut Grove, Drama Dept., Abingdon Theater Co., York Theatre and Ars Nova.

Peter Bogyo will General Manage this presentation.

Industry professionals can RSVP to Eric M. Schussel (ericschuss@gmail.com).

