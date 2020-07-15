Rachel Potter, James Harkness, Joey Contreras and More to Take Part in BROADWAY BUSKERS Concert Series

Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community will return this summer for its third season. Moving to a virtual format this year, Broadway Buskers will be livestreamed every Tuesday at 7pm from July 21st through October 27th and can be viewed at TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers. While the concerts are free to stream, audiences are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square, timed to allow audiences to enjoy the concerts before heading to a Broadway show - whether they're watching it or working on it. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts.

Sponsored by T-Mobile, the beginning of the season includes performers who have appeared on Broadway in Ain't Too Proud, Come From Away, The Great Comet, The Addams Family and more. Ben Cameron, host of the NYC staple Broadway Sessions and numerous other Broadway events, will return as curator and host. For the second year, Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) co-curates with queer, trans, BIPOC artists of excellence from the MTF community.

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented us from gathering in person in the Times Square plazas or Broadway theaters for the time being, it will not keep us from showcasing and supporting the incredibly talented artists within the theater community, as we did in June with Songs for Our City and as we will continue to do this summer and fall with Broadway Buskers," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.

"Through Broadway Buskers, we celebrate the individual voices, experiences, and songwriting styles of artists from our beloved Broadway community. We cannot wait to get back to the pedestrian plazas, but until then, I am over the moon to spotlight these incredible artists in the virtual world!" said Ben Cameron, curator and host of Broadway Buskers.

Details:

Broadway Buskers

Tuesdays at 7pm ET, 7/21-10/27

TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron

Schedule through August 11th:

July 21st:

Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita, Wicked)

Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

July 28th:

Melissa Li & Kit Yan (Interstate, MISS STEP, Cancelled)

Ben Wexler (Washington Square, 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Winner)

August 4th:

Lauren Elder (Mary and Max, Hair, Side Show)

James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Chicago)

August 11th:

Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, Break from the Line, Joyride)

Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, If/Then, Come From Away)

Additional performers for these dates and the performers for the remainder of the season will be announced at a later date.

