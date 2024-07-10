Rachel Bloom Sets DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW at Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to multiple reports, Rachel Bloom is taking her Drama Desk Award-nominated show to Netflix.

Death, Let Me Do My Show, which recently played Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre, is currently running in a limited engagement at the Williamstown Theatre Festival through July 14. The July 12 and 13 performances are being taped for Netflix, which will premiere the special sometime this fall.

Written and performed by Bloom, the one-woman musical show has received critical acclaim and has been performed in New York, London, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among other cities.

About Death, Let Me Do My Show

From the co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend comes a one-woman musical comedy that is definitely NOT about the ever-present specter of death. Directed by Seth Barrish, Bloom’s new show is filled with raunchy and escapist material that will in NO way explore the pandemic and all the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life. NOTHING will stop Rachel from partying like it’s 2019!

About Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom is an actress, comedian, producer, singer/songwriter, and author.

Bloom is perhaps best known for the CW musical dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which she co-created, executive produced, and starred in as ‘Rebecca Bunch.’ Bloom won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In 2019, she won an Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics along with her songwriting partners Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.” The series was also awarded a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid