Rachel Bloom Reveals Cover Art, Title of New Book

On August 19th, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator Rachel Bloom shared the cover art and title for her upcoming book of essays.

"I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are" will be released on November 17th. View the cover art below.

Here is the book's description, per Amazon:

Rachel Bloom has felt abnormal and out of place her whole life. In this exploration of what she thinks makes her "different," she's come to realize that a lot of people also feel this way; even people who she otherwise thought were "normal." In a collection of laugh-out-loud funny essays, all told in the unique voice (sometimes singing voice) that made her a star; Rachel writes about everything from her love of Disney, OCD and depression, weirdness, and Spanx to the story of how she didn't poop in the toilet until she was four years old; Rachel's pieces are hilarious, smart, and infinitely relatable (except for the pooping thing).

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

Watch Bloom performing "A Diagnosis" from "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" here, and see the book's cover art below:

