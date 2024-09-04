Rachel Bloom & Matthew Morrison to Join REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rachel Bloom will join Reefer Madness The Musical, playing the role of “Jesus,” this upcoming weekend only, Wednesday, September 4 through Sunday, September 8 (with the exception of Friday, September 6) & Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) will guest star in the role Wednesday, September 11 through Sunday, September 15 (with the exception of Friday, September 13). Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome NEEMA MUTETI to the ensemble of the intoxicating, critically acclaimed, smash-HIT production of REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL, book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney, lyrics by Kevin Murphy, music by Dan Studney, musical direction by David Lamoureux, direction and choreography by Spencer Liff. The intoxicating REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL is EXTENDED through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 at the historic Whitley Theatre.



Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a look at the mass hysteria caused when two clean-cut kids, Jimmy and Mary, fall prey to the frightful toll of the new drug menace currently destroying the youth of America in alarmingly increasing numbers, the insidious and murderous lure of our real public enemy number one, MARIJUANA! It tragically (and hysterically) leads them both into a downward spiral filled with wild jazz, chaos and mayhem, lurid sex and uncontrollable violence.

is perhaps best known from the CW musical dramedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which she co-created, executive produced, and starred in as ‘Rebecca Bunch.’ Bloom won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy, and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In 2019, she won an Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics along with her songwriting partners Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.” The series was also awarded a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series.



Most recently, Bloom debuted her Drama Desk nominated, sold-out, four-week off Broadway engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in her one-woman musical comedy, Death, Let Me Do My Show, which originally toured as a comedy special in spring/summer 2023 to theatres in London, Chicago, and Boston, among other cities. She performed an encore engagement off Broadway, running from December 7 to January 6 at the Orpheum Theatre in New York.



Recently, Bloom can be seen in the guest starring role of ‘Elaine Levitch’ in season two of the Max series, “Julia,” which premiered on November 16, 2023. She also co-starred as up-and-coming indie film screenwriter ‘Hannah Korman’ in the Hulu comedy series “Reboot” alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu. The series, which first premiered in September 2022, was created by STEVEN LEVITAN, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, and Bloom was nominated for a 2023 HCA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series.

In February 2023, Bloom appeared as ‘Scarlet’ in the Netflix original film Your Place Or Mine, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, and Jesse Williams. In October 2022, Bloom appeared as ‘Honora’ in Paul Feig and Netflix’s The School For Good And Evil and in November 2022, she starred as ‘Chelsea’ in Bar Fight alongside Melissa Fumero for IFC.



In 2019, Bloom sold out Radio City Music Hall performing Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Live as well as at The London Palladium, the latter of which earned her a five-star review from The Guardian. She also wrote and performed in Yes: It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert which aired after the series finale on the CW. She also starred in her own solo tour, “What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now?” in 2019, which included a week-long residency at Just For Laughs.



Her feature voiceover credits include the role of ‘Barb’ in Trolls 2: World Tour opposite Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, ‘Silver’ in The Angry Birds Movie 2 opposite Jason Sudeikis, ‘Batgirl’ in Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles opposite Darren Criss, ‘Op’ in Extinct opposite Adam Devine and Ken Jeong, and in Chip ‘N’ Dales: Rescue Rangers. Bloom can also be seen in the SXSW comedy, Most Likely To Murder. Additional television guest credits include “Portlandia,” “Ridley Jones,” “Close Enough,” “The Simpsons,” “Bojack Horseman,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “iCarly.”



Rachel is a mental health activist. In addition to her film and television work, in 2020, she published her book “I Want To Be Where The Normal People Are,” a collection of personal essays and poems on the subjects of insecurity, fame, anxiety, and much more.



Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. A Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee. Morrison's big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit “Hairspray.”

With seven Broadway shows under his belt- highlights including The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific, and Finding Neverland - Morrison has more than earned his stage stripes. But let’s be real: most people recognize him as the teacher who made “Glee” the show it was.