Rachel Bay Jones Joins YOUNG SHELDON In Recurring Role

Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones has joined the cast of CBS' Young Sheldon in a recurring role.

Deadline reports that Jones has signed on to the sitcom alongside Will Sasso. They will play the parents of Mandy, played by Emily Osment.

Jones plays Audrey McCallister, Mandy's intimidating mother. She comes off as sweet but can quickly become a force to be reckoned with in her daughters life and her marriage. She is unafraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to Mandy's life choices.

Rachel Bay Jones won a Tony Award for her performance in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017. She has also been seen on Broadway in Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia).

Off-Broadway, she has performaed in Hello Again (The Actress), Transport Group. She played Mother in the national tour of A Christmas Story. Regional credits include Next to Normal (Kennedy Center), Sylvia (Sylvia), King and I (Anna), among others. Rachel has also appeared on the television shows "Modern Family" and "God Friended Me", as well as the film "Ben Is Back". She can freuqently be seen in The Good Doctor on ABC.

Young Sheldon follows young Sheldon Cooper, who is having a tought time growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd younger brother.

Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there's Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

For 12 years on "The Big Bang Theory," audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.