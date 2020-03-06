RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Disqualifies Season 12 Contestant Sherry Pie Over Catfishing Allegations

RuPaul's Drag Race has disqualified season 12 contestant Sherry Pie over catfishing allegations, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The New York City-based performer, whose birth name is Joey Gugliemelli, has been disqualified after aspiring actor Ben Shimkus accused Gugliemelli of catfishing him, writing about his alleged experience with the drag performer in a post on Facebook.

"In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie's statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul's Drag Race," VH1 and production company World of Wonder said in a statement to EW. "Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring."

She was set to make her debut tonight on the second half of season 12's two-part premiere, which was taped last year.

