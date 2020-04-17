RIVERDALE Music Producers Share Behind the Scenes Facts from the HEDWIG Musical Episode

Imperial Mammoth, one of the music producers on The CW show Riverdale, took to Twitter to share some behind the scenes information on the season four musical episode that paid tribute to Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

In the thread, Imperial Mammoth talks about making the musical work for the show, saying, "One of overarching challenges throughout this musical was taking songs meant for two singers, and re-orchestrating them for a much larger cast. That entailed changing some keys, creating new harmonies and keeping mental tabs on numerous vocal ranges."

The band also celebrates Casey Cott, who played Hedwig in the episode, tweeting that he is "A wonderful human being and mega-talent who has been criminally underused in these musical episodes. Tracking his vocal performance on "Tear Me Down" was a top 5 moment for me on the show."

They also mention that although Camila Mendes didn't have a song in this episode, she still contributed. They said, "While we sadly didn't get a Veronica solo song we always lean on @CamilaMendes in these musicals - she's THE ONE doing all those Yitzhak high runs at the end of Midnight Radio.

Click on the tweet below to read the entire thread!

We hoped you enjoyed the @CW_Riverdale #Hedwig musical episode!! Here's a not so little thread with some BTS fun facts from our music production. - Imperial Mammoth (@imperialmammoth) April 16, 2020

Riverdale's latest musical episode, titled Wicked Little Town is centered around the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The official episode description reads: "After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal - by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters' inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom..."

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.

Photo Credit: Shane Harvey/The CW





Related Articles