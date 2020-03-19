RIOULT Dance Center Activities Suspended Through March 30

RIOULT has cancelled activities through March 30.

Read the full statement below:

All of us at RIOULT hope you are coping as best you can during this extraordinary moment. In light of the current health crisis and the call to action on behalf of the government and medical communities, all activities at The RIOULT Dance Center are cancelled i??through March 30th, 2020.

As the situation continues to change rapidly, i??please click here for the most up to date information.





