R&H GOES POP! Album to Be Released March 26; First Single from Ariana DeBose

The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization announced today that their popular R&H Goes Pop series will be released as an album from Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals on Friday, March 26. Fans can pre-purchase the album here.

The album features performances by Broadway talents such as Jelani Alladin, Lilli Cooper, Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, Matt Doyle, Santino Fontana, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Derek Klena, Katrina Lenk, Ryan McCartan, Andy Mientus, Laura Osnes, Ashley Park, Kyle Selig and Ali Stroker.

The first single from the album, Ariana DeBose's cover of "Shall We Dance?," is available to stream now on all digital streaming platforms!

"R&H Goes Pop! features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog with unique and inventive takes, ranging from pop and rock to R&B and country. The 15-track album features reinterpreted takes on iconic songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein's hit Broadway musicals," said the organization.

Check out the track list below!

1. "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" - performed by Jeremy Jordan

2. "Shall We Dance?" - performed by Ariana DeBose

3. "Some Enchanted Evening" - performed by Andy Mientus

4. "It Feels Good" - performed by Lilli Cooper

5. "Something Wonderful" - performed by Gavin Creel

6. "Lonely Room" - performed by Rebecca Naomi Jones

7. "This Nearly Was Mine" - performed by Ryan McCartan

8. "The Next Ten Minutes Ago" - performed by Jeremy Jordan & Laura Osnes

A mashup of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Ten Minutes Ago" and Jason Robert Brown's "The Next Ten Minutes" from The Last Five Years

9. "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top" - performed by Ali Stroker

10. "Younger Than Springtime" - performed by Derek Klena

11. "Something Good" - performed by Katrina Lenk

12. "We Kiss in a Shadow" - performed by Jelani Alladin & Matt Doyle

13. "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" - performed by Santino Fontana

14. "Do-Re-Mi" - performed by Ashley Park

15. "The Sweetest Sounds" - performed by Kyle Selig

Concord Theatricals' Dana Siegel, Haydyn Meythaler and Kinsley Suer produced the album and it was mixed and mastered by Seth Presant and Paul Blakemore.