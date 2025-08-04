 REacting Theater Debuts With 'Short Play Series Vol. 1: Inception' in New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 31, 2025, the Lower East Side will welcome the debut of REacting Theater’s first official production: Short Play Series Vol. 1: Inception. Presented at Caveat, a celebrated venue for experimental performance and cabaret, the evening marks the launch of a bold, original theatrical initiative created by three Latin American artists living and working in New York City.

The series, an intimate showcase of three short plays, is the brainchild of Clarita De Gennaro (Argentina), Jimena Rosas (Peru), and Martina Demaio (Argentina) — accomplished young producers, performers, and interdisciplinary artists already making names for themselves across New York’s independent theater and film circuits. Their credits include award-winning short films, international festival selections, and off-Broadway productions. All three are formally trained actors who now serve as the show's lead producers, directors, and stars. REacting Theater, the company they co-founded, is dedicated to creating accessible, actor-driven work that honors the emotional truth of storytelling while centering Latinx voices within the city’s vibrant performing arts ecosystem.

Leyenda

With a minimalist setting and a format closer to a cabaret than a traditional proscenium stage, ShortPlaySeries invites audiences into a shared space where story and performance reign. The performances are raw, personal, and theatrical in the most essential sense of the word: driven by the actors, their craft, and the words they bring to life.

Each of the three plays featured — Blood of my Blood by Claudia Sacha, Tequila in a Cup by Tomás Caia, and The Distraction by Sebastián Rigolino — is written by a Latin American playwright and translated into English, preserving names, cultural nuances, and humor to maintain the integrity of the original works while welcoming a broad audience. Together, the pieces are cleverly interwoven with callbacks and thematic links, giving the evening a sense of cohesion and forward motion.

In Blood of my Blood, an emotional sisterly confrontation is derailed by a hilarious technological breakdown, blurring the lines between artifice and reality. Tequila in a Cup follows a group of eccentric camp teachers stuck in an existential rehearsal spiral. And The Distraction offers a comedic yet poignant meditation on presence, performance, and inner chaos.

De Gennaro, Rosas, and Demaio each portray multiple characters across all three plays, demonstrating range, nuance, and a rare depth of commitment. The trio transitions seamlessly from drama to absurdity, realism to abstraction. Their versatility and emotional precision are a testament to the strength of their artistic vision.

"There is something powerful about telling a full story with so little," says co-founder Clarita De Gennaro. "We are inviting audiences to use their imagination again, to connect to the actor and the moment. That’s where the magic lives."

The staging is minimal, but the impact is profound. Audiences can expect an immersive experience — small tables, drinks in hand, and performances unfolding just feet away. The team refers to it as an "acting cabaret," a hybrid space where actors and stories take center stage.

Though the actors are in their twenties, the production carries a creative maturity and clarity of purpose that transcends age. REacting Theater was born from the realization that their Latinx roots offered a unique lens through which to tell stories in a city teeming with artistic diversity. The hope is to grow the series with new plays, guest artists, and expanded performances, while always remaining grounded in the company’s mission: to create personal, emotionally resonant theater with a Latin soul.

In a city where experimental theater thrives, Short Play Series Vol. 1: Inception stands out not only for its craft but for its conviction. It's a reminder that storytelling can be stripped down, emotionally vivid, and still reach across borders and languages.

Event Details: Title: REacting: Short Play Series Vol. 1: Inception

Date & Time: August 31, 2025 at 5:00 PM

Location: Caveat NYC (21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002)

Tickets: $19 online / $25 at the door

Livestream: Available worldwide

