R.E.M. Beauty Unveils WICKED Movie Product Collection

Following days of teases from the official social media account, Ariana Grande and her brand r.e.m. beauty have unveiled the collection of Wicked-themed products to be released to coincide with the upcoming film.

“I pulled inspiration for the collection from the stage show, the movie, and the books,” Grande told Vogue of the beauty line. “Of course, we had to come up with something magical for the witches," she added. One such product- the pH lip oil- is color-changing. Some of the other products in the 9-piece line include Galinda Glow Drops, an Ozdust palette, and Galinda and Elphaba lipsticks.

When cast as Glinda in the film, the actress wanted to channel her character, dying her hair blond for the part and dressing in a style reminiscent of the Good Witch. In the film itself, Grande says "We wanted to pay homage to the gorgeous Glindas who have come before me while also creating our own version...I love the color pink and it feels like part of me. I think it's something I'll be forever intertwined with in a very special way.” The Wicked collection will be available on October 1st at the website and Ulta in early October. Take a look at photos of the products below!

About r.e.m. beauty

r.e.m. beauty was brought to life by multi-talented creator, Ariana Grande. Inspired by the transformative power of makeup and fueled by her passion for incredible product, Ari’s dream come true is a line of high-performing, innovative eye, face, and lip products that is accessible to all. From eyeshadows, eyeliners and lashes to highlighters, lipstick and plumping lip gloss, this vegan, cruelty-free brand provides you with the tools you need to be your own creative director.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!

Photos courtesy of r.e.m. beauty.