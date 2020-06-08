RECAP: Philadelphia Theatre Company's Paige Price Talked with PTC Alumni on a Regional Spotlight Episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continued today (2pm) with Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Philadelphia Theatre Company with Paige Price, Tamara Anderson, Jen Childs, Scott Greer, Amanda Morton, Georgiana Summers, and Brian Anthony Wilson.
Producing Artistic Director of Philadelphia Theatre Company, Paige Price began with some information on PTC. "We were founded in 1974 and we have presented over 201 world premieres. More than 50% of our world premiers went on to other places and maybe launched a few careers like that lady Audra McDonald who starred in Master Class...We are still doing world premiers and we are still doing new work as well as American Classics."
Musical director and conductor Amanda Morton talked about why she left SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL. Two weeks before tour rehearsal I found out I was pregnant and that kind of rocked my world because I was about to enter some new territory creatively, cognitively, professionally, but I will tell you that with the support of the female conducting and female-identifying conducting community, it really got me through."
Brian Anthony Wilson talked about working at the Philadelphia Theatre Company. "My first time working for Philadelphia Theatre Company...I did KING HEDLEY II...Linda Gravatt who understudied Leslie Uggams on Broadway played my mom and because of her, August Wilson came to see that show and I met him so that was so fascinating to talk to him about the character...that was mind-blowing."
Tamara Della Anderson sang "Sinnerman."
Click HERE to watch the full episode.
Click HERE to donate to Philadelphia Theatre Company
Click HERE to donate to Black Lives Matter Philly
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
