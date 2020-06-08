VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE Spotlights Philadelphia Theatre Company- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Philadelphia Theatre Company with Paige Price, Tamara Anderson, Jen Childs, Scott Greer, Amanda Morton, Georgiana Summers, Kathleen Turner and Brian Anthony Wilson; and tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Andréa Burns with guests Broadway Inspirational Voices founder Michael McElroy, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and Norm Lewis.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Donations
Arts Orgs
