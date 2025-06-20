REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Original Broadway Cast Recording CD Edition to be Released in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS will release the CD of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – on Friday, July 25 – is now available for pre-order. The CD will feature a 28-page booklet with complete lyrics, color production photography and more. The album, currently available on streaming and digital platforms, was produced by Julio Reyes Copello, the 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by the Tony Award-nominated duo of Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show is being performed through Sunday, June 29 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre.



Real Women Have Curves received 12 award nominations this season, including a Tony Award nomination for “Best Original Score” (Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez) and a Tony Award nomination for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” (Justina Machado.) The show was hailed as “an absolute joy to witness” by Entertainment Weekly and “the most relevant musical of the year” by Time Out New York. New York Magazine / Vulture raved that “Huerta and Velez’s songs are buoyant and engaging.” The New York Times praised the show’s “hummable score that sounds variously of Mexico, Broadway and American pop.”



Joy Huerta is one half of the internationally acclaimed, Grammy and six-time Latin Grammy-winning duo Jesse & Joy. Their music – a vibrant tapestry of heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and stunning vocal harmonies – has resonated with audiences across the globe, giving the world hits like “¡Corre!,” “Un Besito Más,” and “Con Quién se Queda el Perro?” Joy’s distinctive vocals and passionate performances are a key ingredient in the duo’s Signature Sound, solidifying her place as a leading voice in Latin music. Her influence and artistry have been further celebrated by the Latin Recording Academy, who named her a “Leading Lady of Entertainment.”



Benjamin Velez is a composer/lyricist born and raised in Miami, FL. Winner of the Jonathan Larson Grant, Kleban Award for Lyrics, Stephen Schwartz Award, and Fred Ebb Award. Credits include Borderline (O’Neill National Musical Theater Conference), The Tempest (Shakespeare in the Park), Kiss My Aztec (Berkeley Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage) written with John Leguizamo, and Real Women Have Curves. BenjaminVelez.com



“REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES” – TRACK LIST



1. Make It Work

2. De Nada

3. Flying Away

4. Jugglin’

5. If I Were a Bird

6. Daydream

7. Already Know You

8. Oye Muchacha

9. Adiós Andres

10. Siempre Mi Gente

11. Real Women Have Curves

12. Doin’ It Anyway

13. Life Is Like a Dance

14. Flying Away (Reprise)

15. Finishing the Dresses Montage

16. Itzel’s Letter

17. I Got It Wrong