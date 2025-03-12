REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Composer Joy Huerta to Host Pop Up Concert

Huerta will perform selections from Real Women Have Curves alongside songs from the Jesse & Joy catalog in this special acoustic performance.
Pop star and co-composer of the upcoming musical Real Women Have Curves, Joy Huerta, will host a special pop-up concert outside the James Earl Jones Theatre on Tuesday, March 18 at 9:45 AM. Best known for being part of the Grammy Award-winning pop duo Jesse & Joy, Huerta will perform selections from Real Women Have Curves alongside songs from the Jesse & Joy catalog in this special acoustic performance.
A special $50 ticket offer will be available at the James Earl Jones Theatre box office from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM on March 18 or online at Telecharge. The $50 tickets will be available for all performances between April 1 – April 13, 2025. Offer valid for purchase on March 18 only. Limit two tickets per customer, subject to availability. Online purchases subject to a $9 per ticket service fee. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is set to begin performances on April 1, ahead of an opening night on April 27.
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.
The New Musical will star Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.
The musical will feature direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips will serve as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.
