RANDY EDELMAN: AMERICAN ORIGINAL Will Return to Carnegie Hall This December

Composer and songwriter Randy Edelman will return to Carnegie Hall on December 19 with Randy Edelman: American Original. Known for his hit songs recorded by Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, and The Carpenters, as well as his iconic Hollywood film scores, Edelman will present an evening blending pop classics, symphonic themes, and personal stories. Tickets go on sale September 22.

Edelman’s career spans pop hits and celebrated film compositions. His songs include “Weekend in New England,” made famous by Barry Manilow; “Isn’t It a Shame,” recorded by Patti LaBelle; and “You” by The Carpenters, featuring Edelman’s own vocals. At the same time, his symphonic scores have underscored some of Hollywood’s most memorable films, blending sweeping melody with emotional storytelling.

What sets Edelman apart is his duality as both composer and performer. His concerts combine music, humor, and personal anecdotes, offering audiences an intimate connection to the artist behind the melodies. Internationally, his songs have topped charts, his themes have been performed by orchestras worldwide, and his compositions have reached millions through broadcasts and global events.

On December 19, Carnegie Hall audiences will experience a living portrait of Edelman’s artistry — a concert where timeless songs meet symphonic grandeur. Randy Edelman: American Original will not serve as nostalgia, but as a celebration of a career that continues to evolve with originality, intimacy, and humanity.