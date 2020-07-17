RAGS Original London Cast Recording Out Today on CD
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that Rags - The Musical: Original London Cast Recording is available on CD online and in stories today, Friday, July 17. The album was released in digital and streaming formats earlier this year. The new album - based on the revised London production that played to sold out houses earlier this year - is the first recording of this highly-praised new version of this ravishing score. To order or stream Rags, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/rags
Rags - featuring a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie) - is a sweeping saga of America's immigrant past, celebrating the multicultural music which was filling the streets of New York in 1910. This heart-warming and powerful tale follows a group of Jewish immigrants as they arrive to start a new life in America. Fresh from Ellis Island, a young mother and her son search for a new life and a sense of home as the 20th century beckons. The streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side may not be paved with gold, but they echo with the music of opportunity, optimism and hope.
Nominated for nine Off West End Theatre Awards, including "Best Musical Production," this eagerly anticipated new version of Rags premiered at Hope Mill Theatre in February 2019 and transferred to the Park Theatre in London. The production was called "beautifully written and performed" by The Daily Express, "an unforgettable, unique and vibrant treat" by The Jewish Telegraph, and a "gorgeous, life-affirming show" by London Theatre.
Stephen Schwartz said "I could not be more pleased that this beautifully sung production of Rags is being recorded by this group of terrific actors and musicians. I and my fellow authors consider ourselves lucky indeed!" Charles Strouse added "I am thrilled beyond words that the score will live on." The album is produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Joe and Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music. Stephen Schwartz serves as the album's executive producer, with Nick Barstow as music producer and orchestrator, and Joe Bunker as musical director.
Rags stars Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram and Sam Attwater as Bronfman, with Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.
Rags is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women; Putting it Together; Promises, Promises), with choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch, and children's casting by Keston and Keston.
Rags at Park Theatre was produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, Park Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre, and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.
Rags will soon be available for licensing through Music Theatre International at www.mtishows.com and in the UK at www.mtishows.co.uk
"RAGS - THE MUSICAL: ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING" TRACK LIST
1. Opening
2. If We Never Meet Again
3. Greenhorns
4. Brand New World
5. Edge of A Knife
6. The Fabric of America
7. Penny a Tune
8. Bella's Song (Part One)
9. Meet an Italian
10. Friday Night Prayers
11. No More Nightmares
12. Little Lady
13. Cheer Up, Chaimlet
14. Blame It on the Summer Night
15. For My Mary
16. Take Our City Back
17. Rags
18. On the Fourth Day of July
19. Yankee Boy
20. Uptown
21. Wanting
22. Three Sunny Rooms
23. Kaddish
24. Bella's Song (Part Two)
25. If We Never Meet Again (Reprise)
26. Bread and Freedom
27. Children of the Wind
28. Finale
