Quintet Of The Americas Presents Latin, Jazz, Klezmer & Swing At All Saints Episcopal Church

Quintet of the Americas has announced the first concert of their Spring 2022 New York season, Latin, Jazz, Klezmer & Swing on Tuesday, May 24 @ 7:30 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 85-45 96th Street, Woodhaven, Queens, NY.

This program will feature music by José Raul Bernardo, Ed Bland, Lev (Ljova) Zhurbin, and James Cohn, and a new work by Queens composer B. Allen Schulz.

Performers will be Kim O'Hare Bonacorsa, flute; Matt Sullivan, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet; Barbara Oldham, horn and Alexander Davis, bassoon and contrabassoon.

The May 24 event is free and open to the public and is first-come, first-served. For more information about the concert, call 516-586-3433 or visit http://www.quintet.org/concerts.html.

All Quintet of the Americas presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/. Quintet photos are available at http://quintet.org/press.html.

This program is made possible with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This program is also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Additional funding comes from the Jarvis and Constance Doctorow Family Foundation and generous individuals. Special thanks to the Hon. Donovan Richards, Borough President of Queens, and the Queens Delegation to the New York City Council.